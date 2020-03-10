A young woman's sickening video was posted on Facebook after her drunken behaviour was filmed. A deleted Facebook page called "Auburn 2144" shared the vile video of the woman on a train in Sydney, Australia. The video showed the woman squatting between the seats of a train carriage. In the video, the woman can be seen urinating on the floor of the train and wiping her wet hand on the seat as well. New South Wales (NSW) police conducted a short investigation concluding that no offence was committed.

The short video clip records a young blond woman squatting between seats in a nearly empty carriage. Apart from the woman, the carriage seemed to be occupied by her friends and a woman sitting a few rows away from them.

In the shaky video, a puddle of urine can be seen covering the floor of the train. Not only does the vile woman urinate on the floor, she puts her left hand under her while urinating. She is then seen to be wiping her urine-drenched hand on the seat.

Since the video started making rounds on social media, it attracted negative comments. On Facebook, the footage was posted with the caption "Happy International Women's Day." NSW police launched an investigation on Monday, asking members of the public to share any information they have regarding the incident. However, the police soon shut the investigation as well.

A spokesperson from NSW police on Monday evening informed the Daily Mail Australia that the investigation was concluded. The police reportedly found that no criminal offence was committed and would no longer be taking any action.

People on social media found the incident more offensive than the police did. Some people identified the woman in the video and she was forced to close her social media profiles. The 21-year-old events planner had to close her Facebook as well as LinkedIn profile where she was being targeted by internet trolls.

A friend of the woman stated that her friend was facing harassment and bullying. Claiming that her friend was being subjected to horrible comments online, she demanded the video to be taken down.