Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he had to postpone his wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. This post on the photo sharing app was dedicated to his fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

They had attempted to get married twice in the last year, James Middleton revealed. He shared photographs of their recent trip to Italy. His post was special as he and Alizee Thevenet marked twelve months of their proposal.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me... what a year it's been!

"Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience," the Duchess of Cambridge's brother wrote.

Followers were quick to point out the touching tribute of the 33-year-old doe his fiancée, while others were mesmerised by the pictures.

"Beautiful pictures," wrote one user.

"Amazing pictures, thanks for sharing," added another, with a third gushed: "Oh my god. Looks like paradise."

James and Alizee announced their engagement last October after dating for around a year. The pair stayed with his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their Bucklebury home during the coronavirus lockdown.

In May, James shared an adorable video of him surprising Alizee by shaving off his beard. At that time, he revealed that pair had to delay their wedding for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic. "As Alizee and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month. She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it," he said.