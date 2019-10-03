Dwayne Johnson knows just how to make his fans happy and Marie Grover from Philadelphia is one of those whose day he made special. She sure smiled from ear-to-ear when she heard what the actor had to tell her for her 100th birthday.

Grandmother Grover, as Johnson lovingly called her, shrieked in delight when she heard her favorite actor singing to her and wishing her a happy birthday. She could not contain her happiness as she watched a video recording of the "Fast & Furious" star serenading her and blowing her kisses.

"Happy birthday Marie. I hear you're a very big fan of mine, which I'm so honoured by the way that you're a fan and I know...I believe you're in Philadelphia I love Philadelphia," Johnson said in the video below.

"I'm sending you so much love and a HUGE congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life! I'm sure everyone around you right now are very happy you were born. I'm so happy and honoured to send you this message," The Rock continued.

The "Hercules" star ended his video with some ideas on how Grover can celebrate her 100th birthday. He said she should eat cake, get drunk, party hard, and just have the best time. He then blew Grover kisses.

"Love you right back, you Rock, you!" an elated Grover replied and she too blew kisses at the actor.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! Iâ€™m honored youâ€™re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

Johnson's birthday message for the fan came after Jamie Klinger, the best friend of Grover's granddaughter, reached out to him on Twitter in late September. In her tweet, she hoped that the actor would send Grover a birthday greeting because she is such a big fan. Klinger recalled when they were in high school that her grandmother would wear a "Rock" sweatshirt and tell them how handsome he is.

Of course, the 47-year-old Hollywood star responded to Klinger's tweet and asked her what she needed. He could not let Grover's birthday pass by without a special surprise from him.

Johnson mused that the sweet encounter with Grover reminded him of his own grandmother whom he wished was still around. He said that the best part of fame are "stuff like this," when he gets to make his fans happy.