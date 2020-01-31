"Dynasty" season 3 episode 12 goes on air next week featuring a Valentine's Day special. Meanwhile, the title suggests that war is on in Carrington's house and things are about to get ballistic. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 12. Do not read further, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Since the post contains spoilers for episode 12 and it is published ahead of the broadcast of episode 11, the post might be missing out on some information. Nevertheless, we know what's coming next.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 12 is titled "Battle Lines" and the sub-synopsis suggests that there are going to be no boundaries in war and real estate. The official description suggests that Blake faces the consequences after Fallon leaves the Carrington house. He finds himself alone in the mansion and Fallon heads out in search of a new home for herself. The search for new abode comes with its own challenges where she must prove to be competitive.

Meanwhile, things are about to get exciting when Sam throws Valentine's Day party at the La Mirage. The drama unfolds when Adam arrives in search of his secret admirer. In the meantime, Dominique is back in town and she is going to find herself in what is described as "questionable situations."

"ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND WAR AND REAL ESTATE – Blake (Grant Show) finds himself all alone in the mansion, while Fallon's (Liz Gillies) search for her new abode brings out her competitive side. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) hosts a Valentine's Day event at the La Mirage, and Adam (Sam Underwood) attends hoping to find his Secret Admirer. Having returned to town, Dominique (Michael Michele) quickly entwines herself in a few questionable situations," reads the official synopsis as published on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the promo for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 12 is yet to be unveiled. They will have to wait until the broadcast of episode 11 "A Wound That May Never Heal" airing Friday night.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 12 is airing Friday, February 7 on The CW.