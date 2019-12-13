If you are hoping to watch an all-new episode of "Dynasty," you will be disappointed. The CW series has gone on a long hiatus and there will be no new episode airing this week and in the coming weeks. The television drama will resume its run next year. Read on to find out more details.

The last episode of "Dynasty" season 3 revolved around the "Sensational Blake Carrington Trial." The courtroom drama brought to light some unexpected revelations and long-buried secrets. However, it was the final moment that stole the show.

"Dynasty" season 3 midseason finale ended with a major cliffhanger when Alexis appeared to testify against her ex-husband along with her new husband, Jeff Colby. With Alexis' return and a massive bombshell fans can't wait to find out what happens next and how does Blake Carrington's trial play out with vengeance on Alexis' mind.

Fans must note that they will have to wait a bit longer before the show resumes its run. Even though the network is yet to release a description of the next chapter of the series, we know when it is coming back. So, "Dynasty" season 3 episode 9 will go on air on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a five-week hiatus.

Meanwhile, a short promo suggests that Alexi's return has sent everyone in a shock in the Carrington house. It is thought that she is back for money. "Dynasty" season 3 episode 9 is titled "The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned" and it will see what happens next at Blake's trial.

At the same time, the show will focus on Liam, who has just recently remembered the events of the night of his accident. With the knowledge that he was hit by Adam on his head that caused him to lose his memory, it's time for Liam to make the next move.

Speaking to Newsweek, Adam Huber, who plays the role of Liam, revealed what's next for Liam and Fallon.

"There's a lot of stuff coming up. I think in episode 8 or 9 when I start to realise what happened between me and Adam, that's a lot of fun, as is the last episode we shot, episode 12," Huber said.

In addition, he hinted that Episode 13 is a big one for his character.

"Something's gonna come up you know, whenever everything starts going great and everything looks like he and Fallon and going to take their relationship to the next level, something happens at the very end that will make you go, 'boy, what's gonna happen now?!' I can't tell you what it is, but is it coming up," he added.

"Dynasty" season 3 airs Fridays on The CW.