Barcelona star Gerard Pique has started the mind games ahead of El Clasico on Sunday by suggesting that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wanted to join the Catalan club before the Madrid club doubled their offer. The Brazilian joined the Spanish capital club in 2018, and confirmed that he chose them over their arch rivals - and it had nothing to do with the money on offer.

The two clubs face each other on Sunday at the Camp Nou and Barcelona will have a chance to move above Real on the table with a win. Pique gave a wide ranging interview ahead of the highly anticipated clash where he revealed that Vinicius was close to joining the Catalan giants before the Santiago Bernabeu outfit came in with a mega offer.

"Yes, I talked to Vinicius personally before he signed for Madrid," Pique told Ibai Llanos, as quoted on Managing Madrid. "He told me that his signing for Barca was done."

"I was in contact with Vini to welcome him to the club and those types of things - he even confirmed that he was going to join, but Madrid arrived and doubled the offer."

Pique seemed to indicate that money was the major motivating factor for Vinicius to reject Barcelona and sign with their great rivals. The Brazil international, however, had suggested that money had nothing to do with him choosing Real over Barcelona after revealing conversations with compatriots and current teammates Marcelo and Casemiro.

"Barcelona wanted to pay more, but we wanted the best project. Marcelo and Casemiro spoke to me and helped me decide," Vinicius said, indicating that Pique could be simply trying to rattle the forward heading into Sunday's all important El Clasico clash.

Vinicius has been in fine form for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season notching five goals and three assists in eight appearances. He will be expected to start in his familiar left wing role when Real make the trip to the Camp Nou on Sunday.