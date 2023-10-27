The most highly-anticipated match of any La Liga season has finally arrived. On Saturday, October 28, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in "El Clasico" at the Catalan giants' temporary home at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc.

Millions of football fans from around the world will be watching, and while there are a number of superstars from both sides who will be taking to the pitch, all eyes will be locked on João Félix and Jude Bellingham, who will both be making their respective competitive El Clasico debuts for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Bellingham is looking to continue his fairytale start while Felix aims to improve his record

Real Madrid have the competition's top scorer, Jude Bellingham, who has already scored eight goals since the start of the La Liga season. He could not ask for a better start to his career at Real Madrid, having also scored in all three of his UEFA Champions League appearances so far.

The England international will surely be aiming to open his account in El Clasico to put the cherry on top of his already unbelievable start to life at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Félix joined Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid this season, and while this is his first Clasico, it won't be his first rodeo against Los Blancos. He has already played against Real Madrid eight times in total for both Atletico and Chelsea. Unfortunately, his record has so far been dismal with zero wins, two draws and six defeats. He has not scored a single goal or made an assist against Real Madrid, and he will surely be aiming to change that on Saturday.

Other stars aim to make an impact

While Bellingham and Felix will be under the microscope, the pitch will be filled with numerous other players who are aiming to show off their best at the biggest stage. Last season's Pichichi, Robert Lewandowski, will want to add to his tally of five goals this season.

Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo have been overshadowed by Bellingham at Real Madrid for the past several months, and there is not better place than El Clasico to remind fans that they are still around. Keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has not been particularly impressive since coming in to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois, and this will also be a good chance for him to prove his worth.

Ferran Torres has had a mostly underwhelming career since joining Barcelona, and he will also be looking to make a massive impact for his team. João Cancelo is also appearing in a competitive El Clasico for the first time since joining Barcelona this summer, and he will be another player who will be seeking a place in the history books.

El Clasico set to amaze

The match on Saturday will be the 255th competitive clash between the two Spanish giants, and the head-to-head record is so close. Real Madrid have won 102 encounters, FC Barcelona 100 and in the remaining 52 they have drawn. Needless to say, both teams will have more than just bragging rights at stake. The historic rivalry has gone on for more than a 100 years, and each side will be aiming to put one over the other.

Apart from their head-to-head record, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also separated by only one point in the La Liga table. Los Blancos are tied on 25 points with Girona FC at the top, with Barcelona sitting in third place with 24 points.

It will be a big morale boost for whichever side that wins, but Girona will also be waiting to pounce if El Clasico ends up in a draw. Last season, Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat in the away El Clasico, but they had won 2-1 and 3-1 respectively when visiting FC Barcelona in 2021/22 and 2020/21.