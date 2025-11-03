It started as a routine shopping trip but ended with a pensioner couple being banned for life from their local Aldi.

Anthony Taylor, 75, and his wife Regina, 65, say they were left 'embarrassed and incensed' after staff at the discount supermarket's Washington Parade branch in Bootle told them to leave following a heated dispute over how to unload their trolley.

The Taylors, who have shopped at the store for nearly a decade, say the incident has left them stunned and now forces them to travel several miles for their weekly groceries.

The Dispute: Unloading The Trolley

According to Liverpool Echo, the couple were doing their usual monthly shop when staff told them to unload their entire trolley for scanning. The Taylors say they typically place one of each item on the conveyor belt and tell the cashier how many they have.

Mr Taylor, who suffers from osteoarthritis, said: 'The member of staff demanded that we had to empty the trolley. She said she couldn't see what was in it, so I told her she needed to go to Specsavers.'

The row escalated when the store manager intervened, took the trolley away and ordered the couple to leave. Mr Taylor later returned briefly to retrieve the £1 coin he had placed in the trolley.

Aldi's Response: Policy And Staff Support

Aldi confirmed the couple were asked to leave and said all customers must follow checkout procedures to ensure accuracy.

A spokesperson said: 'Our colleagues work hard to provide great customer service, and we don't tolerate any form of abusive behaviour in our stores. In line with our policy, all products must be scanned through the till at point of sale. However, our colleagues are always happy to assist customers who may need a little extra help.'

The supermarket added that staff were unaware of Mr Taylor's medical condition but said it remains committed to supporting shoppers who need assistance.

Couple Say They Were Left 'Embarrassed And Incensed'

The Taylors insist they were only following their long-standing routine and say they feel humiliated by the experience.

'We've been loyal customers since the branch opened,' Mr Taylor said. 'Now we have to travel to a different store because of something so petty. It's disgraceful.'

The couple are calling for an apology and for Aldi to lift their ban so they can return to their local branch.

The Wider Debate Over Supermarket Rules

The row highlights growing tension between strict store policies and the needs of elderly or disabled shoppers. Retailers say clear rules ensure fairness and prevent theft, but critics argue that rigid enforcement can alienate loyal customers and show a lack of empathy.

Supermarkets have increasingly come under scrutiny for their treatment of older shoppers, especially when routine procedures clash with mobility issues or long-established habits.

As the Taylors' case shows, a minor disagreement at the checkout can quickly spiral into a PR headache for big retailers.

What Happens Next

For now, the Bootle couple remain barred from their local Aldi. The supermarket has not confirmed whether it will review the ban.

Meanwhile, the Taylors say they simply want to put the ordeal behind them and get back to shopping in peace.