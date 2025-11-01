Aldi has issued a nationwide recall of its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um's chocolate snack after discovering the product may contain undeclared peanuts, posing a serious health risk to individuals with peanut allergies. The recall was announced on Saturday, 1 November 2025, and applies to all UK stores.

'Do Not Eat' Warning Issued for Allergy Risk

The recall was prompted by concerns that the M&M-style chocolate treat may contain peanuts not listed on the ingredient label. In response, Aldi posted a precautionary notice urging customers to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund. 'We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation,' the retailer stated.

Nut allergy charity Anaphylaxis UK also issued a warning, advising consumers with peanut allergies to avoid the product entirely. 'The product is therefore unsuitable for and should be avoided by anyone with an allergy or intolerance to peanuts,' the charity said in a public statement.

Food Standards Agency and Allergy UK Respond

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), around 2.4 million adults in the UK—approximately six percent of the population—have some form of food allergy. Peanut allergies are particularly concerning, with Allergy UK estimating that one in 50 children in the UK is affected. These rates have been rising steadily in recent decades.

The FSA has classified the recall as a serious allergen alert and included it in its official food safety bulletins. Consumers are advised not to consume the product under any circumstances and to check the packaging carefully for batch information.

Scientific Research Highlights Allergy Prevention Strategies

While the recall has raised immediate concerns, researchers continue to explore long-term strategies to reduce peanut allergy prevalence. A study from the University of Southampton found that early introduction of peanut products to infants—particularly those with eczema or egg allergies—could reduce population-wide peanut allergy rates by up to 77 percent.

This research supports updated guidelines recommending that babies with risk factors be introduced to peanut-containing foods between four and six months of age, under medical supervision.

Aldi's Broader Allergen Recall History

This is not the first time Aldi has faced scrutiny over undeclared allergens. In October 2025, the supermarket chain recalled Gianni's Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream after discovering it contained wheat, which was not listed on the label. That recall was issued due to risks for individuals with coeliac disease or gluten intolerance.

Following the latest recall of Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um's, consumer groups and allergy charities have reiterated calls for stronger oversight in food labeling and manufacturing. Organizations such as Anaphylaxis UK continue to emphasize the importance of clear ingredient disclosures and rigorous allergen testing to protect vulnerable consumers.

What Consumers Should Do

Customers who purchased Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um's are advised to return the product to any Aldi store for a full refund, even without a receipt. The recall applies to all batches currently in circulation, and no other Dairyfine products are affected at this time.

For further updates, consumers can consult the Food Standards Agency website or contact Aldi's customer service directly.