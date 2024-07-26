Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, publicly refuted the Tesla CEO's claim that she was "killed by the woke-mind virus."

Earlier this week, Wilson made headlines by posting on Mark Zuckerberg's Threads instead of Musk's X platform, saying, "I look pretty good for a dead bitch." On Thursday, she reiterated her stance to her 13,000 followers, stating that she had "disowned" Musk, not the other way around.

The 20-year-old also shared a screenshot of an old tweet by the SpaceX founder, where he described her as "born gay and slightly autistic." She accused him of making "entirely fake" claims about her.

"Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever," she wrote. "I don't even know where he got this from. My best guess is he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said, 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f–king story."

Musk Claims Loss Of Son To Gender Transition

Musk claimed on Monday that he was tricked into allowing Wilson to undergo gender reassignment surgery. In a Daily Wire interview with psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson on Monday, the 53-year-old billionaire stated, "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier."

"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't [make the change]," Musk added.

Elon Musk has made highly controversial statements regarding his gender transition. He has expressed strong opposition to the concept, labelling it "incredibly evil" and calling for those who promote such surgeries to be imprisoned.

Musk's personal experience with his child's transition, which he refers to as a tragedy caused by the "woke-mind virus," has fueled his stance. He claims to have lost his son, Xavier, to this ideology and has vowed to combat it.

Musk's decision to move SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas is a significant development that underscores his strong opposition to the California law regarding parental notification of gender identity changes. He said Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of the new student gender identity law was "the final straw."

Vivian Wilson Accuses Musk Of Abuse And Neglect

Musk's transgender daughter has publicly refuted her father's claims about her transition. In a recent interview with NBC News, Wilson directly addressed Musk's statements, asserting that he was fully aware of her decision and consented to her medical treatment.

Wilson's response contradicts Musk's previous claims that he was "tricked" into agreeing to her transition. Wilson levelled serious accusations against her father in her interview, firmly rejecting Musk's narrative and asserting that she will not tolerate public mistruths about her identity.

Wilson paints a starkly different picture of her relationship with Musk than the one often portrayed publicly. Her accusations of absentee fatherhood and emotional abuse stand in sharp contrast to the image of a successful and involved parent.

"He was cold. He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic," she said about Musk. Wilson has made serious allegations against the billionaire, claiming he pressured her to conform to masculine stereotypes from a young age.

Her allegations of harassment for exhibiting feminine traits and pressure to conform to masculine norms are serious accusations.

"I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don't remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high," she said. "It was cruel."

Musk, a father of 12 children, has not publicly responded to the allegations made by his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. This lack of response leaves many questions unanswered and has intensified public interest in the situation.