"Harry Potter" fans were in for a pre-Christmas gift on Wednesday.

The Potterheads were treated with a reunion picture of five wizards from the wizarding world on Instagram. Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright, who played Hermoine Granger, Draco Malfoy, Nevil Longbottom, Luna Lovegood, and Ginny Weasley respectively in the Harry Potter series, had a little festive reunion on Wednesday night.

The actors took a trip down the memory lane and shared a sneak-peak of their get-together on Instagram. In the cute snap, the five are seen with their arms around each other, with Evanna Lynch in the centre. Watson and Felton stand on her left while Wright and Lewis join her on the right.

While the actress posted a black-and-white version of the photo and captioned it "Merry Christmas from us," Tom Felton wrote: "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin." "Gryffindor" alum Longbottom had a funny take on the picture himself, as he wrote: "Roses between two thorns," referring to him and Felton standing on either side of the three gorgeous girls.

Bonnie Wright also shared the black-and-white picture on Instagram with the caption: "time turning," adding a lightening sticker. Evanna Lynch also joined in the fun and wrote alongside the picture: "AS IF I'm not going to repost this," adding heart stickers and a smiling emoji.

Lynch and Wright had another Harry Potter reunion last month when they met the twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps at Rhode Island Comic-Con. The Phelps brothers played Wright's on-screen brothers, Fred and George Weasley in the film adaptation of JK Rowling's books, and were known for their comic timing.

"Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers!," Lynch wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Lynch was a part of yet another reunion this summer, when she joined Tom and Rupert Grint aka Ronald Weasley for a fun performance to promote an exclusive preview of Rubeus Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, reports E! News.