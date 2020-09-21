The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are here and it is one of a kind awards ceremony. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest television night turned into a virtual event with no red carpet, no audience, and host Jimmy Kimmel hosting from a nearly empty Staples Center, while the nominees and winners are tuned in from the comfort of their home or a place of their choice.
Nevertheless, it was a big night for CBC Television show "Schitt's Creek" as it broke the records and swiped away all the awards for the comedy shows. Nabbing 19 nominations in total, Daniel Levy and Catherine O'Hara starrer won nine of them. Creator and star Eugene Levy who plays the role of Johnny Rose won four awards for writing, directing, best-supporting actor, and for best comedy.
With "Schitt's Creek" being the star of the night, "Watchmen" from the veteran producer Damon Lindelof emerged another big winner. At the same time, there were Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nominations, and "Succession" and "Ozark" with 18 nominations, to watch out for.
Here is the list of the major winners of Emmys 2020:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O'Hara— Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy—Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy—Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending"
Outstanding directing for a Comedy Series
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy—Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy—Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Annie Murphy—Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Comedy Series
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King—Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo—I Know This Much is True
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
RupPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong—Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya—Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup—The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner—Ozark
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Find the complete list of winners of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Award, here.