The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are here and it is one of a kind awards ceremony. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest television night turned into a virtual event with no red carpet, no audience, and host Jimmy Kimmel hosting from a nearly empty Staples Center, while the nominees and winners are tuned in from the comfort of their home or a place of their choice.

Nevertheless, it was a big night for CBC Television show "Schitt's Creek" as it broke the records and swiped away all the awards for the comedy shows. Nabbing 19 nominations in total, Daniel Levy and Catherine O'Hara starrer won nine of them. Creator and star Eugene Levy who plays the role of Johnny Rose won four awards for writing, directing, best-supporting actor, and for best comedy.

With "Schitt's Creek" being the star of the night, "Watchmen" from the veteran producer Damon Lindelof emerged another big winner. At the same time, there were Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nominations, and "Succession" and "Ozark" with 18 nominations, to watch out for.

Here is the list of the major winners of Emmys 2020:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara— Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy—Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy—Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending"

Outstanding directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy—Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy—Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy—Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King—Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo—I Know This Much is True

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RupPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong—Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya—Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup—The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner—Ozark

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Find the complete list of winners of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Award, here.