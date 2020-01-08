Fox's musical drama television series "Empire" is currently in its final leg. Despite its success, the show will be concluding with its current and final, season 6. With only a few final episodes remaining in the series, fans are wondering how it all will come to an end for the Lyon clan.

While there is not much known about the future of series, Fox entertainment chief Michael Thorn has addressed some important questions about the finale and promised exciting ending.

"We are coming down on our final season of Empire, and we have really exciting things planned for the finale," Thorn said while speaking at TCA as quoted by Deadline.

The cast and crew are apparently still working through the final episode pitches. Nevertheless, fans are assured to expect an epic finale.

"We just heard recently the final episode pitches, and our feeling is that we are going to go out as epically as we came in," Thorn added.

Meanwhile, the question about Jussie Smollet's Jamal Lyon's return is still in the air. Ever since his character was written off abruptly in Season 5, the long-time fans of the series are hoping to see him return. However, in this interview, Thorn made it clear that Smollet will not return for the series finale of "Empire."

According to the showrunner, Jussie's send-off was planned involves multiple factors and it was a tough decision for them.

"We're not going to bring Jussie back to the show," he said.

"There were a number of factors that went into the decision to not bring him back. There were many points of view about if he should come back or if he shouldn't. As hard as a decision as that was, for us... it felt like it was in the best interests of the show and the cast," he further explained.

"Empire" season 6 is currently on winter break and will not return until March 2020 for the final run of episodes starring Terrence Howard as Lucious, Taraji P. Henson as Cookie, Trai Byers as Andre, and more.