In an emotional interview, Erika Kirk described the devastating moment she collapsed upon hearing that her husband, Charlie Kirk, had been fatally shot during a public event in Utah.

The conservative activist broke down, recalling how a phone call from Mike McCoy, her husband's chief of staff, shattered her world. Meanwhile, reports suggest McCoy fled the scene moments after the shooting — sparking scrutiny over his actions and the event's security lapses.

The Call That Shattered a Life

Speaking on The Jesse Watters Show, Erika revealed she was accompanying her mother to a medical appointment on the morning of 10 September when McCoy rang in panic.

"He was shouting, 'Charlie's been shot! Get the kids! Get security! He's been shot!'" she recalled tearfully.

Erika said she rushed out of the clinic and 'collapsed in the middle of the parking lot,' calling the ordeal an 'unbelievable nightmare'.

McCoy had urged her to rush to the scene, saying the shooter had hit her husband before reportedly leaving the area.

At that point, Erika claimed McCoy had 'fled' the campus site--a detail that has drawn scrutiny amid questions about his actions during the shooting and how quickly he reacted.

While McCoy has not been charged in connection with the killing, his immediate departure has raised questions about the adequacy of security protocols and his handling of the crisis. The incident quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), fuelling speculation and debate.

The Utah Valley University Shooting

The shooting occurred during Turning Point USA's 'American Comeback' tour at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Authorities said a single bullet struck Kirk in the neck as he addressed an audience of roughly 3,000 people under a tent, according to The Guardian.

The FBI later released footage showing a figure in dark clothing sprinting across a rooftop and escaping into nearby woodland.

Investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle near the site, Reuters reported.

Officials described the suspect as being 'of college age' and said he blended in with students before launching the attack, according to AP News.

Erika's Grief and Resolve

Erika, who married Charlie in 2021, is now focused on raising their two children — a three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son — while leading the organisation her husband built.

She also shared her heartbreak at not being able to say goodbye that morning.

'I didn't get to give him a kiss,' she said tearfully. When she arrived at the hospital, she insisted on seeing her husband's body despite advice to the contrary.

'He had a faint half-smile on his face,' she told Page Six. 'Like he died happy. Like Jesus rescued him.'

Erika was later named President of Turning Point USA, vowing to preserve her husband's legacy and warning against conspiracy theories surrounding his assassination, which she said endangered her family.

McCoy's Response Under Question

Although McCoy was the first to alert Erika, reports allege that he fled the venue shortly after the shooting, raising concerns about situational awareness and emergency management. Critics argue his actions merit closer examination, while others note that leaving a crime scene does not imply wrongdoing.

Security experts have since urged Turning Point USA and universities to review their event safety procedures, emphasising rapid-response training and protective coordination for public figures.

A Broader Warning On Political Violence

Kirk's killing, which authorities have classified as a targeted assassination, has reignited fears over growing political extremism in the United States.

The FBI and Utah officials said evidence suggested he was deliberately targeted rather than caught in random violence.

Against this backdrop, Erika's public appearances have taken on added significance.

Speaking on Fox News, she vowed to transform her grief into purpose, declaring that the 'cry of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.'

What Comes Next

Federal and state investigators continue to pursue leads, offering a reward for information leading to the shooter's capture.

The FBI said multiple teams remain active around Utah Valley University and nearby neighbourhoods.

For Erika Kirk, the road ahead is both public and deeply personal — healing her family while continuing Charlie's mission.

'You have no idea what you've unleashed on this country,' she told Page Six, reflecting on the political and emotional shockwaves of her husband's death.