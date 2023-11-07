Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is doubtful for their upcoming UEFA Champions League meeting with Young Boys.

Haaland was substituted at half-time during Manchester City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League with a twisted ankle.

The defending champions will qualify for the Champions League's last-16 if they beat Young Boys at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with two group games to spare.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about Haaland's situation at the pre-match conference on Monday. To which, the Spanish manager replied: "We will speak with the doctor - I don't know. I will listen to the doctors. If [the doctor] says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider him to play."

Haaland, who netted a brace in City's 3-1 win in their previous match against Young Boys in an away fixture at Bern's Wankdorf Stadium, is feeling "much better than the day of the game", Guardiola further revealed.

Haaland's current form

The Norwegian forward recently won the Golden Boot for scoring a staggering 52 goals in 53 competitive matches last season. Haaland has carried the same momentum into the 2023-24 campaign as he has already notched up 13 goals and three assists in 16 appearances for Guardiola's side in all competitions.

Guardiola also said that if Haaland was unavailable to play, City would start Julian Alvarez. "Right now if Erling can't play, Julián [Álvarez] will play there. Julian is quite good! I like him arriving as a striker and he can play both so we're really pleased," said the Man City boss.

Manchester City have won their opening three matches in Group G of the 2023-24 Champions League, with their previous win being 3-1 in Switzerland a couple of weeks ago over Young Boys.

Speaking further about City's run in this season's top European tournament, Guardiola said that qualifying for the next stage "means a lot to the club and being there is a success".

"It's so important, more than you can imagine because we can park the car until February and focus on the Premier League and others. We have to close it on Tuesday. You have to try to finish first. We have the chance to play the second game [of the last 16] at home and that is definitely better," added Guardiola.

Important games coming up for Man City

Even though Young Boys are top of the Swiss Super League, they only have one point from their three Champions League games and will be unable to make the last 16 if they lose to City and RB Leipzig win away at Red Star Belgrade.

Meanwhile, City have important Premier League games coming up following their Champions League outing. City are scheduled to face off against Chelsea and Liverpool either side of the international break and Guardiola is sure Haaland would be available for those games.

Earlier, Guardiola compared Bernardo Silva's performance to that of Lionel Messi after the Portuguese midfielder scored a brace in City's 6-1 win against Bournemouth.

When a reporter asked Guardiola if Silva was one of the best players in the Premier League, the City manager replied: "In the world. I said that many times. He made a good shot from a short corner and then after the first goal, the action for the second, with the chipping, looks like Messi. I remembered, in that moment, Messi did that many times.

"Maybe that's too much of a compliment to him! But he deserves it."

Premier League winners City on Monday climbed to the top of the league table after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 4-1 loss to Chelsea at home. City now have 27 points from 11 games, but they are just a point clear of second-placed Spurs. Liverpool FC, third in the table, are three points behind Man City.