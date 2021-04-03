Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is this season's hot property. Numerous big clubs are competing for his signature, but it has been reported that he is only interested in either Real Madrid CF or FC Barcelona.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola was spotted flying into Barcelona on Thursday, where he escorted Alfie Haaland, the player's father, as they attended a meeting with Blaugrana management. Later in the day, the pair was spotted landing via private jet in Madrid.

Meanwhile, English Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are believed to also be interested in signing the Norwegian. However, The Sun reports that they are far behind the pecking order because of the player's preference for the La Liga sides.

Spanish publications have been claiming that Haaland's father disclosed that his son is only interested in a move to Spain. apart from the English clubs, Italian suitor Juventus will also be feeling the snub.

FC Barcelona is adamant that Haaland is a top priority but it has now been revealed that Laporta would prefer a transfer next season which would allow them to circumvent the striker's release clause. If no deal can be reached this season, Haaland will only set back a potential buyer by just £65million in the summer of 2022. However, Dortmund will not be keen on this deal and will no doubt want to make a lucrative sale.

That means that they will be looking for a way to close a deal this coming summer, which would be worth around £150m.

FC Barcelona is deep in a financial crisis, and are also in the middle of contract talks with captain Lionel Messi. It will be highly unlikely that they can afford to make an attractive offer for Haaland, but they are confident that they can cough something up.

Real Madrid CF has better chances, but Zinedne Zidane is also keen on signing French striker Kylian Mbappe from PSG. It has been reported that the Ligue 1 champions have already lowered the asking price for Mbappe, which might prod Real Madrid to pounce this summer.

Raiola and Haaland Sr. will have to play their cards right if they want to make the best out of the upcoming transfer window. They are expected to meet Premier League clubs in the next few days after making the stops in Spain.