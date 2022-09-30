Football Club Barcelona were not even close to being in contention to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Catalan giants did not even make the top three on his list of potential summer options, while arch rivals Real Madrid, who were the initial favourites, were just ahead.

The Norwegian forward left Borussia Dortmund this summer to join Manchester City in a deal worth €60 million. Haaland was among the most coveted players this summer with top clubs across Europe vying for his signature, especially since he was available on a bargain - in today's market - owing to a clause in his contract.

Apart from the Premier League champions, Real, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were on his trail. He was initially touted for a move to Spain with the Santiago Bernabeu his potential destination, but he eventually chose City and Pep Guardiola over other suitors.

Haaland's father, Alfie Haaland, who also starred for City in the early 2000's, has now revealed that the Etihad Stadium outfit were always the Norway international's first choice. La Liga giants Real and Barcelona did feature on his list of options, but did make the top two.

"On our list, I think City is the best team," Alfie Haaland said, as quoted on Marca. "[Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four."

"We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row."

The 22-year-old's father's comments were part of an interview in the upcoming documentary "Haaland: The Big Decision." In the same documentary, the City forward also speaks about Guardiola's role in convincing him to pick the Etihad Stadium over other clubs.

"I have never transferred to a club because of the manager," Haaland said. "But it is a big plus with [Pep] Guardiola at City, as he is the best manager in the world. It's the best sporting project in the world at the moment and it's where I will do my best."

Haaland has started his career in England in similar fashion to his earlier spells in Austria and Germany. The Norwegian hitman is terrorising defenders across the Premier League, and has already notched up 11 goals in seven games in the English top-flight.