Erling Haaland is terrorising defenders in the English Premier League since arriving from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Pep Guardiola, who is aware of rumours linking his player with a move to Real Madrid, has made it clear that the Norwegian is going nowhere in a hurry.

The Manchester City forward has taken to the English top-flight like the proverbial "duck to water" and is giving opposing managers nightmares on how to stop him. Haaland has scored 14 goals in his first eight league appearances, including a record three hattricks.

The Premier League champions signed the Norway international for £51 million - a bargain in today's market - owing to a clause in his contract with Dortmund. Haaland was pursued by a number of top clubs across Europe, but City was always his first choice.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were all on his trail, and would have been considered if a move to City failed. However, Haaland's father Alfie Haaland has opened the door for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future after suggesting his son wants to try all the top leagues.

The Norwegian marksman has a release clause in his contract worth £150 million, which is expected to become active in 2024. Meanwhile, rumours suggested that there was a special clause that would allow him to join Real for a lower fee, which has been flatly denied by Guardiola.

"It is not true," Guardiola said, as quoted on ESPN. "He does not have a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. Rumours, people talk."

"We have to be worried about what we can control. I have the feeling he is very happy here and we will try to make people happy here. He is settled perfectly, incredibly beloved."

Haaland, meanwhile, continued his blistering form for City as they demolished FC Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The former Dortmund striker scored a brace in the first-half before being replaced by youngster Cole Palmer for the second period.

Guardiola was quick to point out that it was not a planned rest for Haaland, but simply giving his other squad members a chance to get some game time and remain sharp. Moreover, the Spanish coach admitted that he was comfortable with his team's advantage to afford the young forward more minutes than usual.

"He plays a lot of minutes, the game was under control and Cole Palmer is an excellent player and he really wanted to play," Guardiola added.

"It's not about giving the players rest. We have a squad of 20 players, if you play with only 11, You don't have 20 players. The others, when you need them, don't work."