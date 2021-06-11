France national football team players are getting ready to start their European Championship campaign but they may have to do it amid a major conflict in the dressing room. Unrest has been reported from within Didier Deschamps' squad after Kylian Mbappe was left offended by comments made by Olivier Giroud.

The incident took place after France defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in their friendly warm-up match leading up to Euro 2020. The Chelsea striker scored two late goals after coming off the bench, and made some comments after the match that did not go down well with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. A journalist asked Giroud about his "quiet" evening, to which he said: "You say that I was quiet, but it's because sometimes I ask for the ball and it doesn't reach me. Then, I try to make as many calls as possible to my teammates and try to provide solutions in the box."

Mbappe felt as though Giroud was pointing the comments at him, seeing as to how the two goals came off assists from Benjamin Pavard and Wissam Ben Yedder. "With two good assists from Ben Yedder and Pavard, I was able to finish the game well, but we could have scored more goals if we had been more efficient," Giroud said, as quoted by Marca.

To be fair, the 34-year-old reportedly apologised, but Mbappe was having none of it. He had allegedly wanted to hold a press conference to share his own thoughts, but manager Didier Deschamps was able to calm him down and dissuade him from speaking publicly about the issue.

The manager then urged his players to focus instead on their Euro 2020 opening match against Germany on Tuesday, June 15. The rest of the players did not appear to want any part of the feud, and Deschamps will be hoping that their performance won't be affected. Meanwhile, the team announced that Karim Benzema's injury against Bulgaria is nothing serious, and he will be ready to face Germany in a few days.