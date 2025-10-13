Every October, America faces a familiar question: what are we really celebrating — Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day?

This Monday, October 13, two holidays share one date and one stage in a growing national reckoning.

What was once a jubilant tribute to discovery has become a moment of reflection and confrontation about history, identity, and justice.

As parades march on and offices close, the debate continues to echo from classrooms to city halls, asking how a single day became one of the most polarising in modern American memory.

How Columbus Day Began

Columbus Day traces its roots back to 1892, when President Benjamin Harrison declared a national celebration of Christopher Columbus's 1492 voyage.

The holiday was intended to honour Italian-American pride, as Italian immigrants faced widespread discrimination at the time.

By 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt made it a federal holiday, with parades and civic events held nationwide.

Traditionally, it has been marked on the second Monday of October, with schools and government offices closing in recognition. For many Italian-Americans, the day symbolised perseverance, heritage, and the contributions of their community to the United States.

However, as time went on, historians and Indigenous groups began challenging the narrative. They argued that Columbus's arrival marked the beginning of centuries of violence, displacement, and suffering for Native peoples. The call to rethink the meaning of the holiday only grew louder.

Indigenous Peoples Day

In response to mounting criticism, several cities and states began introducing Indigenous Peoples Day — a commemoration focused on honouring Native American resilience, history, and cultural contributions.

The movement gained national momentum when President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation recognising Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021.

While not a federal holiday, it is now officially observed in several states and cities, including Maine, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia.

The day serves as both a correction to history and a platform for Indigenous voices, highlighting issues such as land rights, representation, and cultural preservation.

For many, the new observance is not about erasing Columbus but about recognising the full complexity of America's past. It has turned what was once a simple holiday into an ongoing national conversation about whose stories are celebrated — and whose have been overlooked.

What's Open And Closed This Year

The overlap of the two holidays often causes confusion about what stays open. Since Columbus Day remains a federal holiday, most government offices will be closed today. The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery, though Priority Mail Express will continue.

Banks across the country, including Chase and Wells Fargo, will be closed, as will the U.S. bond markets. However, the stock market will stay open for trading.

Schools vary by district: Chicago Public Schools, for instance, are closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day. Retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Costco will remain open, along with most grocery stores. FedEx and UPS services will also operate on their usual schedules.

The Debate Continues

Today, more than 30 states still officially recognise Columbus Day in some form, while 17 states and the District of Columbia have added Indigenous Peoples Day to the calendar. Some celebrate both on the same day, while others have replaced one with the other entirely.

Supporters of Columbus Day argue that the holiday should remain as a tribute to exploration, courage, and Italian-American heritage. Meanwhile, advocates for Indigenous Peoples Day see it as an opportunity to confront uncomfortable truths about the nation's history.

The debate has turned the second Monday in October into a symbolic crossroads — one that challenges Americans to decide how they remember their past and who deserves to be honoured in the present.