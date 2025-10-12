A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked the province of Cebu in the central Philippines on early Monday, October 13, striking at 1:06 am, PHT. while most residents were sound asleep. The sudden tremor sent shockwaves across the Visayas, causing alarm in densely populated cities and remote towns alike.

The event served as a stark reminder of the region's position along a volatile seismic zone, turning a quiet night into one of widespread panic.

Shallow Quake's Powerful Punch

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the nation's authority on earthquakes, quickly provided the initial details. The agency confirmed the quake's epicenter was located 14 kilometers southwest of Bogo City in northern Cebu.

More importantly, it had a very shallow depth of only 10 kilometers. Earthquakes that occur this close to the surface often release energy more directly, leading to more violent and potentially destructive shaking on the ground.

Widespread Shaking Sparks Fear

The force of the earthquake was not limited to its immediate epicenter. A strong Intensity V was instrumentally recorded in Villaba, Leyte, a level of shaking that is felt by nearly everyone and can awaken people from sleep.

Meanwhile, a moderately strong Intensity IV was registered across a wide area. This included major urban centers like Cebu City, Talisay, and Danao.

The shaking was also significant in other provinces. Residents in Ormoc City, Isabel, and Hilongos in Leyte, as well as Hinunangan in Southern Leyte, all experienced the tremor.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 13 October 2025 - 01:06 AM

Magnitude = 6.0

Depth = 010 km

Location = 10.92°N, 123.95°E - 014 km S 13° W of City Of Bogo (Cebu)

The early morning timing caught everyone off guard. Many were startled awake by rattling windows and trembling furniture, with some immediately running outdoors for safety.

A Region on High Alert

As a key economic and tourism hub, Cebu is home to millions of people, and concerns quickly shifted to the state of its infrastructure. The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

While residents are accustomed to minor tremors, a quake of this magnitude is an entirely different and more frightening experience.

Emergency services are now on high alert to respond to any potential damage or injuries. As the region waits for sunrise, officials are preparing to assess the full scope of the earthquake's impact, leaving communities to brace for what the daylight might reveal.

