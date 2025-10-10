Whispers that Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, is 'broke' have spread rapidly online, fuelled by partisan speculation, tabloid headlines, and the revelation of his ongoing cancer treatment.

At 82, Biden is reportedly battling metastatic prostate cancer, prompting claims that medical costs and waning post-office income have strained his finances. A closer look, however, shows a more nuanced reality.

Biden's Health: Confirmed Facts

In May 2025, Biden's office confirmed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, reportedly graded at Gleason score 9, with limited bone spread. His treatment includes hormone therapy, regular imaging, and consultations with oncologists at the National Institutes of Health.

In September, he also underwent Mohs surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma lesions from his scalp. The procedure is standard for skin cancers and generally has a high success rate.

White House physician Dr Kevin O'Connor stated that the former president's overall condition was 'stable', though the regimen had understandably reduced his stamina and travel schedule.

Counting the Cost of Treatment

Cancer care in the United States is among the world's most expensive. According to AARP, total costs can exceed $150,000 over several years, even with insurance.

As a former president, Biden is entitled to lifelong federal healthcare coverage and pensions, which significantly offset private medical costs. However, additional specialist consultations or advanced therapies may still require out-of-pocket spending.

From Book Deals to Pensions: Biden's Financial Footing

Biden's net worth is estimated to be between $9 million and $10 million, derived mainly from book advances, speaking engagements, and pensions earned during his decades in public service.

His 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad, reportedly earned him a roughly $10 million advance, and he receives a federal pension as both a former senator and president.

However, since leaving office in January 2025, Biden's public appearances have dwindled. Unlike predecessors such as Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, who maintained active speaking circuits, Biden has withdrawn mainly from high-fee engagements due to health constraints.

The absence of new publishing income or major public events may have contributed to the perception of financial strain.

Family Dynamics and Political Undertones

A widely circulated article from MEAWW News claims that Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis has sparked a '$10 million war' between his wife Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden.

According to unnamed insiders, the two are allegedly clashing over who should manage the former president's estate and financial affairs.

However, this account is yet to be corroborated by Biden's office.

The narrative of Biden's financial trouble has also been amplified by partisan outlets, often framing it as symbolic of broader decline. But such portrayals tend to conflate health challenges with insolvency, ignoring the structural support afforded to former presidents.

What's Real and What's Rumour?

Confirmed: Biden is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer and has had skin cancer surgery.

Biden is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer and has had skin cancer surgery. Unconfirmed: Claims of financial distress or insolvency have not been verified by Biden's office or reputable financial sources.

Claims of financial distress or insolvency have not been verified by Biden's office or reputable financial sources. Likely: Biden's income has declined post-office, and treatment costs are significant, but he retains pension benefits and past earnings.

Ultimately, Joe Biden is not broke. He remains a wealthy public figure managing serious health issues in private.

The online narrative of financial ruin says more about America's political theatre than about Biden's bank balance.