Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader, received the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 in Oslo, Norway. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised her for her long fight for democracy and peace in Venezuela.

Machado's name stood out among nominees for her decades-long campaign against Venezuela's authoritarian government. Her peaceful resistance movement and her call for democratic reform made her a powerful symbol of nonviolent change.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee officially announced Maria Corina Machado as this year's laureate on 10 October in Oslo. According to Fox News, Committee Chair Joergen Watne Frydnes said she was chosen for her 'tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.'

Many observers believed US President Donald Trump would win because of his successful role in facilitating the Israel-Hamas peace deal. Some groups even campaigned publicly for him, calling the agreement a 'historic achievement'.

Yet the committee clarified that Trump was not eligible for this year's award. The deadline for nominations had been 31 January 2025, months before the peace deal was signed.

During a Cabinet meeting on 9 October, Trump avoided direct comment about the Nobel announcement. Instead, he said he would continue focusing on diplomatic efforts and might soon address Israel's Knesset.

Why Machado Was Awarded and Not Trump

The Nobel Committee's decision followed its strict nomination rules. Nominations closed on 31 January, meaning Trump could only be eligible next year. The committee focused instead on long-term humanitarian and democratic efforts.

Frydnes explained that Machado represented the 'nonviolent struggle for human rights and democracy' the Nobel Peace Prize values most. Her advocacy against political oppression and her leadership under constant threat were key reasons for her selection.

Trump's supporters, however, argued that his achievements in the Middle East diplomacy deserved recognition. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum wrote a letter to the Nobel Committee praising Trump for delivering 'tangible results that have saved countless lives'.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also endorsed Trump, nominating him in July and calling his peace efforts 'well-deserved'.

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

María Corina Machado Parisca was born on 7 October 1967 in Caracas, Venezuela, as per the official Nobel Peace Prize website. She is now 58 years old.

Machado studied industrial engineering at Universidad Catolica Andres Bello and later entered politics. She founded the Vente Venezuela movement, which promotes liberal democracy, human rights, and market reforms.

She once served as a member of Venezuela's National Assembly from 2011 to 2014. Over the years, she has been arrested, banned from holding public office, and accused of treason.

Despite such risks, she continues to speak out against President Nicolas Maduro's regime, calling for free elections and international support for Venezuelan democracy.

Facts About Maria Corina Machado

Before receiving the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, Machado had already made global headlines. Here are key facts about her life and career.

Co-founded Súmate in 2002

Machado helped create Sumate, a civic organisation that monitored elections and promoted transparency. The group became known for its role in the 2004 recall referendum against President Hugo Chávez.

Met US President George W. Bush in 2005

She met then-US President George W. Bush, drawing backlash from the Venezuelan government, which accused her of treason.

Disqualified from Office in 2015

Venezuela's government banned her from holding public office for 15 years after alleging she supported foreign intervention.

Survived Multiple Threats

Machado has faced repeated assassination attempts and intimidation by pro-government groups, but continues her activism.

Global Symbol of Resistance

She has been recognised by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch for her leadership in peaceful opposition movements.