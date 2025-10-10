Michael Schumacher Health Update: Former Boss Shares Brutal Truth About F1 Legend's Status
Schumacher remains under the care of his wife, Corinna, who enforces strict privacy
Michael Schumacher remains one of the greatest names in Formula 1 history, but his life changed forever following a devastating skiing accident in 2013. Since then, official information regarding the F1 legend's health has been minimal.
Now, a former key figure has given a rare, candid insight into Schumacher's condition, sharing a brutal truth about the icon's current status.
The Silent Way He Connects Speaking Only With His Eyes
Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher now communicates using only his eyes, nearly a dozen years after the skiing tragedy that forever changed his life. Since suffering a severe brain injury in the French Alps in December 2013, the racing hero has been kept entirely away from public view, with his spouse, Corinna, overseeing his continued treatment.
Even so, supporters have gradually accepted the sad truth that the driver will not return to the spotlight. The Express reports that the injuries he sustained prevent 'Schumi' from speaking; however, he does possess other ways to interact with his family and medical staff.
Corinna's Absolute Control
Visits to the family home have become extremely scarce in the years following the event. Nevertheless, small details regarding the German driver and his health situation do occasionally come to light.
In 2020, Elisabetta Gregoraci, the former wife of ex-Benetton boss Flavio Briatore, told Spanish media, 'Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him, and I know who they are. They moved to Spain, and his wife has set up a hospital in that house.'
Corinna, aged 56, who wed the racer in 1995, has managed her husband's ongoing medical treatment since his devastating accident, enforcing strict policies concerning those allowed to see the sporting legend.
A Rare Outing
Schumacher reportedly attended his daughter Gina-Maria's wedding in September 2024, making an unusual public showing. Although accounts vary, it is generally thought he was present for the ceremony at the family's property in Mallorca.
German sources claimed attendees were required to surrender their phones to stop images of the champion from being taken. Those precautions have worked, given that no pictures of the former Ferrari great have been released in the 12 months since.
Continuous Treatment
Most of the F1 star's care takes place at the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, although he has also spent extensive periods at the Mallorca house bought in 2017.
Corinna completed the $27 million (£20.33 million) purchase of this estate from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Initial speculation suggested the family planned a permanent move to Mallorca, yet those claims were subsequently proven untrue.
Even though he stepped away from the public eye, Schumacher continues to be highly respected by both admirers and associates.
His former Ferrari team boss, Jean Todt, offered a moving comment in 2023: 'Michael is here, so I don't miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him.'
