Ewan McGregor talked about his return to the "Star Wars" universe in an interview with Graham Norton on Friday. He revealed that filming for the DisneyPlus "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series will start in March 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic.

The actor shared that much of the story will revolve around the Jedi Master. Of course, there will be other characters from the "Galaxy Far, Far, Away" too.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose...It certainly will be a lot of me, which is good!" McGregor said during a video interview on "The Graham Norton Show."

The actor admitted that his portrayal of the iconic character will be guided by the late actor Alec Guinness, who portrayed the original Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" films from 1977. He talked about how it will be different now that he is closer to Guinness' age when he first played the role.

"The fun thing about doing [the prequels] in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?" McGregor said.

"It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he'd been in. I had such a great time sort of studying him in those movies," he explained.

The 49-year-old Scottish actor did not go into detail on his preparations for his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. He admitted that it will be a challenge to portray the character at his age now.

"This time, I'm much closer in age to him. It will be my challenge to try and meet him (Guinness) somewhere," McGregor said and expressed his love for the late actor.

"I love Alec Guinness. I never got to meet him, but I love him, through his work, and it's a great honour to try and pretend to be him," he added.

The DisneyPlus series is a one season, six-episode show that is set eight years after "Revenge of the Sith." It will show what happened to McGregor's Obi-Wan after the fall of the Jedi Order.