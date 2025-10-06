A former British soldier has been stranded in Dubai for years under a travel ban, unable to access medical care or leave the country after a disputed arrest that left him destitute, according to the human rights organization Detained in Dubai.

John Murphy, 59, originally from the United Kingdom and now an Irish national, relocated to the United Arab Emirates over a decade ago to work in the security industry. His life changed dramatically after he was arrested in Abu Dhabi on allegations of being "offensive" to a security guard — charges that were later dismissed, the group said.

During his detention, Murphy's rent went unpaid. When he was released, his landlord sued for arrears and seized his belongings. The resulting debt triggered a travel ban, leaving Murphy legally unable to leave the UAE until the debt was cleared — something he says is impossible without the right to work.

'This is outrageous', said Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai. 'John was found innocent, yet ten years later, he is starving on the streets, denied cancer treatment, food, or shelter. This is the direct result of a system that criminalises debt and traps people in a cycle of poverty and despair. They won't let him leave, and they won't even arrest him. He is being left to die in plain sight.'

Murphy now spends his days trying to survive in one of the world's wealthiest cities without money, shelter, or healthcare. In messages shared with Detained in Dubai, he stated that he has gone days without food and often sleeps on public transportation.

Homelessness is illegal in the UAE, yet Murphy says authorities have repeatedly refused to detain him. He is also battling cancer and dental problems, but cannot afford treatment or even basic medication. 'I haven't eaten in four days', he told campaigners. 'I need urgent cancer treatment and dental care, but I have nowhere to turn.'

The situation can be described as a humanitarian emergency created by paperwork, as both the British and Irish governments have been slow to act despite his deteriorating health.

'It is disappointing that Britain and Ireland have not stepped in to save John Murphy', a GoFundMe for Murphy reads, 'He is a veteran, a grandfather, and he has already suffered enough. The Irish and British governments must act now.'

Murphy's family in Ireland says they are ready to support his return, as campaigners have launched a GoFundMe to provide food and medical assistance. But charity is only a temporary solution; ultimately, the goal is for Murphy to return home.

Advocates say Murphy's story is part of a broader pattern in the UAE, where travel bans and debt-related restrictions have left many expatriates stranded for years. Critics argue that the system criminalizes financial hardship and traps foreign workers in an endless legal limbo.

For now, Murphy remains on the streets — a veteran and cancer patient surviving day to day, waiting for help from the governments he once served.