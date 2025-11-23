Washington, D.C. is a city built on secrets, yet few scandals have managed to bridge the gap between high-stakes cabinet appointments and erotica quite like the current firestorm engulfing the capital.

While the Beltway is accustomed to dry policy disputes and political manoeuvring, it has been left reeling by the sheer graphic nature of a controversy involving Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former presidential candidate and Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

What began as rumours of an illicit liaison has exploded into a public spectacle, driven by the release of sexually explicit messages and a bizarre 'poem' that has threatened to dismantle the careers of political reporter Olivia Nuzzi and her former fiancé, Ryan Lizza.

The ensuing legal battle between the two journalists has peeled back the curtain on a relationship defined by obsession and dominance, shattering the public image of the Kennedy scion.

The 'American Canyon' Verse: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Explicit Texts Revealed

At the centre of this salacious dispute lies a specific, intensely graphic communication that Lizza has dubbed the American Canyon poem. Detailed in court filings and public accounts, this undated missive allegedly offers a disturbing window into Kennedy's sexual psychology, revealing a fixation on control that stands in stark contrast to his public persona.

According to Lizza's filings, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote to Nuzzi with the opening line, 'Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,' before descending into a series of dominating commands.

The text allegedly continues with explicit imagery: 'I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I'll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. "Don't spill a drop." I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.'

These revelations, which surfaced after Nuzzi announced plans to publish a tell-all regarding the affair, have painted a portrait of a relationship that was as manipulative as it was passionate.

Lizza noted in his account that there were 'many others, too explicit to print,' and offered a grimly sardonic comment on the education he received through the discovery of the affair: 'Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called f-------.'

The court documents suggest that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed a repeated desire to 'possess,' 'control,' and even 'impregnate' the reporter, highlighting a power dynamic that Nuzzi herself allegedly characterised as deeply troubled.

According to the filings, she confided in Lizza that she had become entangled in a 'toxic,' 'unhealthy,' 'stupid,' 'psychotic,' 'crazy,' and 'indefensible' dynamic with a 70-year-old 'sex addict' who was transparent about his controlling intentions.

Legal Warfare and Professional Ruin in the Wake of the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Scandal

The fallout from these revelations has transcended mere gossip, morphing into a scorched-earth legal confrontation between Nuzzi and Lizza involving accusations of blackmail, hacking, and professional sabotage. Lizza has vehemently denied Nuzzi's allegations that he orchestrated a cyberattack on her privacy to obtain the damning evidence.

In his defence, he stated, 'Almost everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself,' and emphasised that he 'never hacked into any of her devices.'

The court filings from Lizza are blistering, arguing that Nuzzi is the architect of her own downfall. He asserts that her 'recklessness is solely responsible for the "public ridicule", "humiliation" and "professional damage" she says she has suffered,' branding her accusations against him as 'a disgraceful lie contradicted by the most basic facts.'

Lizza was equally firm regarding allegations of physical misconduct, declaring, 'I have never threatened physical violence against Ms. Nuzzi. Period. Nor has there ever been any actual physical violence. Ever.'

Beyond the reputational carnage, the scandal has inflicted tangible financial damage on the former couple's shared professional endeavours.

Lizza has demanded that Nuzzi repay the advance for their joint book, lamenting that this was the 'second presidential cycle in a row where Nuzzi's personal indiscretions have sabotaged our book project.'

As he contends with harassment stemming from her public accusations, it is clear that the shockwaves generated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his 'harvest' fantasies will continue to batter the Washington establishment for some time.