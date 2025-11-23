Can aliens really be living among us? A new documentary claims governments have spent 80 years hiding the truth, as filmmaker Dan Farah says US President Donald Trump could soon confirm humanity is not alone.

A bombshell new documentary has ignited global speculation after alleging that world governments have spent decades covering up evidence of non-human intelligence. Farah claims the secrecy is so extensive that a sitting US president could soon step forward and confirm that aliens exist.

The Documentary and Its Explosive Allegations

The Age of Disclosure arrives on Prime Video and in select cinemas with a bold message. According to Farah, the film is the result of interviews with more than 30 insiders from the military, intelligence agencies and political circles. These individuals describe what they call an eighty-year effort to conceal encounters with non-human beings and to reverse engineer advanced technology.

The documentary premiered at the Intrepid Museum in New York, where Farah said he believes a major political announcement may not be far off.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he stated that he expects a future president to tell the world that humanity is not alone. He added that he believes such an announcement would be one of the most significant moments in modern history.

The film features testimony from figures with established public profiles. These include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. It also includes comments from a CIA official who states in the trailer that UAPs are real, present and not human.

Claims Linking Trump to the Disclosure Debate

Since completing the documentary, Farah says he has heard from people inside and outside the film that Donald Trump has taken renewed interest in the subject.

According to these sources, Trump is aware of the basic claims and has instructed his team to gather information. Farah insists the film is on Trump's radar and notes that the president has previously said he intended to declassify information on UAPs.

Farah's statements have intensified speculation online. Social media users argue that a political motive could drive an attempt to reveal previously classified material. Critics, however, say that such claims remain unverified and caution against assuming that disclosure is imminent.

The White House has not commented on the film or on suggestions that Trump may uncover sensitive information about non-human intelligence.

Why This Documentary Has Captured Public Attention

The rise in public interest in UAPs has been steady in recent years. Congressional hearings, whistleblower testimony and military footage have helped shift the topic from fringe speculation to mainstream discussion.

The documentary arrives at a moment when many people are more willing to consider the possibility of unexplained aerial phenomena.

Officials interviewed in the film describe secretive government programmes, recovered craft of unknown origin and an international competition to understand non-human technology. They claim that some of these projects were hidden from congressional oversight. The film presents these statements as evidence of a long-standing effort to keep the truth from the public.

While the documentary does not provide physical proof, it offers a rare collection of public comments from figures who once held high-level security clearances. Supporters say this alone gives the film credibility. Skeptics argue that extraordinary claims require far stronger evidence.

Cultural Reactions and Controversial Voices

The documentary has already sparked debate beyond political and scientific circles. Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently suggested on Real Time with Bill Maher that UFOs could be 'fallen angels'. Her comments drew widespread criticism but also highlighted how the topic reaches into religious and cultural beliefs.

During the same discussion, Farah referenced claims from senior military figures who allegedly believe some UAPs may have a demonic origin. Greene supported the possibility. Her remarks once again placed her under scrutiny, especially given her history of controversial statements.

Despite the polarising reactions, The Age of Disclosure has placed the UAP conversation firmly in the global spotlight. Whether or not a world leader will confirm the existence of non-human intelligence remains unknown. For now, the film has ensured that the debate will continue, fuelled by speculation, political interest and unanswered questions.