French authorities have announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the highly publicised robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The heist, which took place in October 2025, involved the theft of several priceless crown jewels, leaving both the museum and the public in shock.

The case has drawn international attention due to the historical value of the stolen artefacts and the sheer speed and precision with which the thieves executed the crime, prompting an intensive manhunt and a series of arrests across the Paris region.

Four More Arrested in Ongoing Investigation of the Louvre Museum Heist

On 25 November 2025, Paris's prosecutors' office announced the arrest of four additional suspects, stating that they were all residents of the Paris region. The group includes two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40.

Police believe these individuals represent the final members of the original gang, which was initially thought to consist of only four people. With the additional four taken into custody, the prosecutors have now secured a total of eight suspects linked to the burglary. However, despite these arrests, authorities have yet to recover any of the stolen crown jewels. The valuable items taken in the heist that remain missing are:

The pearl and diamond tiara and brooch that once belonged to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III

The diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings given to Empress Marie-Louise by Napoleon I

The tiara, necklace, and single earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

The brooch famously known as the 'reliquary brooch'

How the Gang Carried Out the Heist

According to investigators, the robbery took place in broad daylight on 19 October 2025 and was meticulously planned. The thieves reportedly arrived at the museum at 9:30 a.m. local time, shortly after it opened to visitors.

They used a stolen removal truck with a hydraulic lift to reach the Galerie d'Apollon (Gallery of Apollo), gaining entry to the gallery through a balcony overlooking the River Seine. Their method allowed them to bypass standard security measures and execute the heist with remarkable speed.

Two masked men wearing work vests entered the gallery and smashed two glass display cases using disc cutters before fleeing via scooters driven by accomplices outside the museum. The entire operation lasted less than seven minutes, highlighting the precision and extensive planning involved. The boldness and swift execution of the heist have captured worldwide attention and intense scrutiny.

Criminal Charges That Await the Suspects and Investigative Breakthroughs

Paris prosecutors said the four newly arrested suspects are facing multiple charges, such as organised theft and criminal conspiracy. Earlier in the investigation, several other suspects had already been arrested, including two men in their 30s and a woman charged with collusion.

So far, police have collected DNA evidence directly from the crime scene, including genetic traces found on the shattered display cases and the scooter used in the getaway from the Louvre Museum. These forensic findings have been crucial in identifying and linking suspects to the robbery.

Investigators are still working to determine whether additional individuals were involved in the heist. Their efforts also focus on locating the missing crown jewels, which remain unaccounted for despite multiple arrests.