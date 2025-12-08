US President Donald Trump publicly proclaimed his 'good memory' during a high-profile event on Sunday, in the face of escalating suspicion over his cognitive health.

Trump was accompanied by his first lady, Melania Trump, at the red-carpet event, and he was the first US president to host the Kennedy Centre Honours, an annual celebration of artists and their lifetime achievements in the industry.

Questions have been raised with rumours and allegations persisted, Trump vociferously rejected that he may have a significant health complication, especially Alzheimer's.

Hosting The Kennedy Centre Honours

Trump, 79, was approached by reporters who asked about his preparations to host the event.

'I really didn't prepare very much. I have a good memory. So, I can remember things, which is very fortunate,' he said. 'I have a good memory. So, I can remember things,' Trump added.

His bold statement was meant to dispel any fear that his cognitive health may be declining, particularly given the speculations that have caught fire in recent weeks.

Social media posts, political commentary, and even some members of Congress have added to the speculation regarding the health of Trump.

Health Speculation On Use Of Leqembi

Notably, California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove posted the photos on X (formerly Twitter) in which Trump slept in one of the Cabinet meetings and had a bruised hand.

In her post, she theorised that the bruising and general fatigue might be the side effects of Leqembi, which is a medication used in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's drug Leqembi:



- Is administered through an infusion (for example, through the hand)

- Can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs

- Can cause tiredness



Curious. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QrZV23fdG9 — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) December 4, 2025

Her remarks sparked controversy, and some of them doubted the fact that the president is receiving treatment related to cognitive impairment.

On 1 December, a memo released by White House physician Sean P. Barbabella stated that Trump was in 'excellent health' following an extensive physical examination.

The memo noted that more sophisticated imaging of the President's heart and abdomen was reported to be perfectly normal, a claim intended to defuse speculation about underlying health concerns.

However, many have persisted that the bruised hand, combined with the recent weary look of the president, has given rise to speculation as to possible medical interventions involving intravenous infusions, i.e., whether Trump is using Leqembi or other medications of the sort.

Kamlager-Dove wrote on her post, 'The Alzheimer's drug Leqembi: Is administered through an infusion (for example, through the hand), can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs, can cause tiredness. Curious.'

But, there is no hard evidence yet that Trump has received such treatment, and his doctors keep insisting to the people that he is a very energetic person.

Preoccupation Of The Public With His Health

In the meantime, Trump continues to insist he has been taking cognitive tests and passing them, claiming he has aced them.

At a recent cabinet meeting, he criticised the media for its preoccupation with his health, claiming it should focus on his office's achievements.

In fact, Trump slammed The New York Times in response to a health story about him, defending his health, enumerating his accomplishments, and criticising the authors and the article's credibility.

The president posted an angry message on Truth Social, calling the newspaper an 'enemy of the people'.