Outgoing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a sharp critique of her party's internal conflicts surrounding United States President Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview with 60 Minutes, her first extended sit-down since announcing her resignation.

In a candid exchange with veteran reporter Lesley Stahl, Greene stated bluntly that many colleagues had privately ridiculed Trump prior to his 2024 elections: 'I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024.' She added that they then all started 'kissing his a--'.

She remarked that those same colleagues immediately put on MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats for the first time after Trump won the presidency—a shift driven more by political survival than genuine endorsement, according to her.

Greene suggested their public loyalty masked a deeper fear. 'I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,' she told Stahl.

'Extremely Angry' Final Call With Trump

Greene's relationship with Trump had already begun to unravel well before her 60 Minutes interview. The congresswoman previously revealed that her final significant phone call with the president occurred shortly after she signed a discharge petition pushing for the release of files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She said Trump was 'extremely angry' at her for supporting the discharge petition, insisting that making the documents public 'was going to hurt people.' The petition forced the Epstein Files Transparency Act to the House floor, where it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Trump later signed the bill into law, but only after expressing deep frustration with Greene's defiance. Greene maintained that her motivation was rooted in supporting the women involved.

How Epstein Files Sparked the Greene–Trump Feud

The discharge petition signified a turning point in the Greene–Trump alliance. Greene, who was once a staunch supporter of Trump, has now aligned herself with a select group of Republicans calling for transparency regarding the federal handling of the Epstein case over the years.

Her push came as judges and lawmakers increased pressure on federal agencies to release suppressed records. A US judge recently authorised the Justice Department to release grand jury transcripts related to Epstein's previous prosecution attempts, adding fresh urgency to the legislative action.

Greene's decision placed her at odds not only with Trump but also with members of her own conference who feared political fallout from the files' release, including the possibility of renewed scrutiny of prominent public figures referenced in the documents.

Rapid Fall From the MAGA Wing

After she refused to withdraw her support for the petition, Trump reportedly rescinded his endorsement and turned to personal insults, referring to Greene as a 'ranting lunatic' and, according to some accounts, a 'traitor.'

The feud triggered a wave of hostility against her. Greene told 60 Minutes that threats, previously more likely to come from left-leaning critics, have started to emerge more frequently from the right, particularly from those associated with Trump's movement.

This contributed to the collapse of a once-strategic alliance and intensified Greene's sense of political isolation in Washington.

All of the death threats came from the “left” until I stood with the Epstein Survivors, woman who were raped as teenagers, abused, and trafficked by rich powerful men, and that’s when President Trump turned on me and called me a “traitor” and then new death threats and… pic.twitter.com/rcLzK2GpDW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 7, 2025

Greene's Resignation and Broader Republican Turmoil

On 21 November, Greene announced she would resign from Congress in early January, citing deep frustration with Republican leadership and a desire to spare her district from what she called a 'hurtful and hateful primary' against a Trump-aligned challenger.

In her closing remarks, Greene accused the party of abandoning its principles and prioritising loyalty tests over substantive policy. 'Loyalty should be a two-way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest,' she said.

Her departure highlights increasing divisions within the Republican Party—fractures widened by the political and legal ramifications of the Epstein files, Trump's escalating demands for loyalty, and simmering resentments long kept behind closed doors.

As the documents move closer to public release, the political ramifications of transparency are becoming more apparent and Greene's striking departure could be just the beginning of a series of repercussions ahead.