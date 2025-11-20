The US congressional committee is accusing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former Duke of York, of hiding from them as they investigate the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

To surface the former Prince, the Congress is giving him a deadline to respond to requests for an interview regarding his long-standing friendship with Epstein. Democrats on the committee expressed frustration at Andrew's lack of cooperation, claiming he appears repeatedly in recently released emails and financial records.

Critics suggest the ex-prince is avoiding accountability, pointing to his 2019 BBC interview in which he said he 'does not regret' meeting Epstein and previous legal settlements with victim Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew 'Not Cooperating' With US Congress

According to Metro, the US House committee examining Epstein's criminal network has formally requested that Andrew provide a transcribed interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender. However, the former Prince has yet to give them anything.

Committee member Suhas Subramanyam said that Andrew has 'been hiding' from investigators despite repeated mentions of his name in the leaked documents.

Subramanyam further elaborated that Andrew may continue to avoid authorities conducting 'meaningful investigations'. The committee's interest includes financial records linked to Andrew, which they claim raise 'serious questions' about the former prince's involvement or knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

Former Prince is Not Used to Accountability

Andrew's reluctance to cooperate in investigations is not new.

During Giuffre's civil lawsuit, he declined to sit for a deposition in New York. This ultimately settled the case without admitting liability.

Giuffre, who accused Epstein and associates of trafficking her as a minor, tragically died by suicide earlier this year.

A former assistant district attorney in Massachusetts stated that refusing to appear before Congress carries risks in the court of public opinion. 'People are going to make assumptions about why he's not willing to go', noting that Andrew has already faced reputational damage. However, with his royal titles stripped and privileges taken, Andrew has nothing to lose.

Unfortunately, legal consequences are limited, as Congress cannot compel foreign nationals to testify, unless King Charles orders for it to happen.

Epstein Files Are Coming: Where is Andrew in All This?

US President Donalf Trump has finally signed the release of Epstein files, with thousands of pages to be unsealed soon, potentially revealing more information about Andrew and other high-profile figures.

The committee is particularly interested in getting testimonies from public figures like Andrew to expose individuals previously shielded by power and money.

However, during Trump's September 2025 UK state visit, sources claim King Charles struck a secret deal with the US President to protect ex-Prince Andrew from US congressional scrutiny over his links to Epstein. The arrangement reportedly involved royal public backing for Trump in exchange for assurances that Andrew would not be compelled to testify.

Both leaders faced intense pressure, with Trump seeking image rehabilitation, Epstein name-drops him in leaked emails, and King Charles working to shield the monarchy from further scandal. Insiders suggest the pact was largely about managing reputations and containing the fallout from high-profile scandals.

Regardless, victims of Epstein and the whole world are anticipating the fully uncut release.