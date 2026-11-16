Scientists have developed an experimental electric comb that restored nearly all lost hair in mice, raising hopes for a new approach to treating baldness. However, there is one significant catch: the technology has yet to be tested on humans.

Called Detangle, the comb-shaped device was developed by researchers led by a team at Beihang University in China. Their findings, published in Nature Communications on 3 November 2026, describe a bioelectronic system designed to deliver electrical stimulation and hair-growth treatments directly into hair follicles.

The research could eventually offer another option for people experiencing androgenetic alopecia (AGA), commonly known as male or female pattern hair loss. The condition affects more than 1.5 billion people worldwide, according to the study.

How the Electric Comb Works to Encourage Hair Growth

Although Detangle resembles an ordinary hair comb, its teeth contain specially designed electrodes and drug-delivery compartments.

As the device moves across the skin, it generates small electrical pulses that stimulate hair follicles. Its alternating teeth also create a stronger electric field, helping therapeutic molecules penetrate deeper into the skin.

According to the researchers, the system can deliver an electric field up to nine times deeper into hair follicle regions than conventional external application methods.

The team combined this electrical stimulation with two experimental treatments targeting different causes of hair loss.

The first, a VEGFA plasmid, encourages the development of blood vessels around hair follicles to improve their blood supply. The second, SRD5A2 siRNA, targets a gene involved in producing an enzyme responsible for converting testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone associated with follicle shrinkage.

Together, the treatments aim to improve follicle health while encouraging new hair growth.

Tests Show Nearly 98% Hair Regrowth in Mice

The researchers tested Detangle on male mice with experimentally induced pattern hair loss, comparing its performance with conventional treatments.

After 28 days, untreated mice recovered only around 1% of the hair on the shaved area. Electrical stimulation alone increased regrowth to approximately 40%, while mice receiving finasteride and minoxidil achieved around 50% and 70%, respectively.

However, the results improved considerably when the electrical stimulation was combined with the experimental treatments.

Detangle achieved approximately 85% regrowth when paired with SRD5A2 siRNA and 90% when combined with VEGFA plasmid. Using both treatments alongside electrical stimulation produced the strongest results, with hair regrowth covering approximately 97.85% of the shaved area.

The researchers described the findings as evidence that combining electrostimulation with targeted molecular delivery could substantially improve hair restoration.

The Electric Comb Has Yet to Be Tested on Humans

Despite the impressive results, anyone hoping to replace their hair-loss medication with an electric comb will have to wait.

Detangle has only been evaluated in animal experiments, meaning there is currently no evidence that it can produce comparable results in humans. Its safety, effectiveness, and practical use as a treatment for people with pattern baldness still require further investigation.

The technology also relies on experimental genetic treatments, rather than simply using electrical stimulation to encourage hair growth.

Existing options, including minoxidil, finasteride, and hair transplants, remain established approaches to managing hair loss, although their effectiveness varies.

Detangle nevertheless represents a promising development in hair-loss research. If future human trials confirm the findings, the humble comb could eventually become part of a much more advanced approach to fighting baldness.