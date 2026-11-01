Donald Trump faced mockery on X after a gust of wind exposed his scalp at Joint Base Andrews on Friday, with one commenter comparing his displaced hair to a 'wounded bird'.

Trump had recently commented on his thinning hair during an appearance in San Antonio. After catching sight of the back of his head on a large screen, he expressed dissatisfaction with how he looked, despite having initially felt pleased with his appearance that evening.

Wind Catches Donald Trump on Aircraft Steps

The president was climbing the steps of an aircraft when the gust parted his hair down the back, revealing his scalp.

Trump was boarding the Qatari-gifted presidential aircraft. Trump was preparing to leave Andrews for a campaign appearance in Florida when the wind disrupted his hairstyle.

The detail at the centre of the coverage was the back of the president's head, where the wind had separated hair that ordinarily covered his scalp. That exposed area became the focus of the reaction quoted from X.

The comments concentrated on his appearance and the movement of his hair. Several references drew directly on the setting, with the departure setting and his Florida destination providing material for jokes about the prospect of flight.

Donald Trump's Hair Draws a 'Wounded Bird' Comparison

One X user compared the displaced hair to an animal struggling to take off, writing, 'That comb-over is flapping like a wounded bird, desperately trying to clear the runway.'

The same commenter followed with a reference to the president's destination, posting, 'Trump may be heading to Florida, but his hair is already airborne.'

The bird comparison described the hair as moving independently of the president. Paired with the reference to the runway, it turned the circumstances of his departure into the basis of the joke.

Another user posted, 'Trump's hair is trying to self-deport.'

Those remarks directed attention to the windblown strands during a journey to a campaign event. The deportation reference introduced a political expression into a sequence of comments otherwise framed around the president's appearance and air travel.

Trump's own criticism of his hair had occurred at San Antonio, after a view from behind appeared on a jumbotron. In that earlier public exchange, he described the difference between his initial impression and what the screen revealed, with his attention drawn specifically to thinning hair at the top of his head.

A Screen Prompts Donald Trump's Own Criticism

The San Antonio appearance took place earlier in the month, the year Trump turned 80. His attention had been caught by a jumbotron displaying the back of his head.

'Getting a little bit thin up there, I'm not happy.'

His next remarks explained why the view on the screen had interrupted his favourable impression of how he looked that evening.

'This is not good news. Now I'm depressed. I said, 'I look really sharp tonight,' then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good.'

After leaving Andrews on Friday, the president was due to travel to Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was scheduled to appear at a campaign rally.