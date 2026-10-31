UFO researcher Scott C. Waring claims a hole more than 3,000ft (914m) across in waters off Nunavut, Canada, is an entrance to an underwater alien base, describing the feature in a 28 October 2026 post on UFO Sightings Daily.

His assertion accompanies separate comments from retired US Navy admiral Tim Gallaudet, who suggested that unexplored ocean depths could conceal non-human technology. Gallaudet has not identified a location for an alleged base or corroborated Waring's Canadian claim.

UFO Researcher Proposes a Drone Mission

Waring claimed the feature lay at least 33ft (10m) beneath the surface and described it as a tunnel through which extraterrestrials could travel unseen.

No independent underwater survey has been presented to verify that the feature is an actual tunnel or an entrance to an extraterrestrial facility.

'I found an entrance to an underwater alien base, and it's in the most remote area of northern Canada that one could go,' Waring wrote on his website.

Waring proposed sending a remotely operated or autonomous underwater drone to investigate. He envisaged a mission lasting several days, with the craft returning with footage that could be examined for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Such equipment could, he argued, reach depths too dangerous for people to explore themselves. He also suggested that an expedition might establish communication between the public and extraterrestrials.

Ocean Depths Underpin Gallaudet's UFO Theory

Gallaudet, a former acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, outlined his reasoning on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast.

'We've only explored with either drones, buoys [or] floats, about 10 percent of ocean volume,' he stated. 'So there's a lot of mystery out there right now.'

Drawing on decades studying the ocean, Gallaudet argued that its largely unexplored volume could offer somewhere to remain undetected. His suggestion concerned the wider ocean, rather than a specific site off Canada.

During the interview, he described footage that he claimed depicted objects moving between water and air. He also asserted that such objects could exceed the speed of sound without producing the sonic boom normally associated with supersonic flight.

'It goes into the ocean, no disturbance,' Gallaudet told Hannity.

He described another video filmed from above that he claimed depicted similar behaviour, arguing that it reflected engineering beyond current human capabilities. He also asserted that non-human intelligence was visiting Earth.

Gallaudet testified under oath before Congress in November 2024 that he received a Navy email warning of multiple near-midair collisions with unidentified objects during a 2015 carrier strike group exercise. He claimed the email disappeared the following day.

Grusch's UFO Claims Extend Beneath the Sea

Former intelligence officer David Grusch, who previously worked with lawmakers on UFO transparency, has advanced similar allegations about underwater facilities. In testimony under oath in 2023, he claimed the US government maintained secret programmes to recover and reverse-engineer crashed non-human spacecraft.

Speaking separately to Joe Rogan, Grusch alleged that officials knew of a large underwater facility serving extraterrestrial craft.

'There's clearly some sort of base of operations in certain locations. It's large. Don't know when it got there... Like multiple city-block-type stuff.'

Grusch attributed his information to classified programme files, videos and accounts from government and military insiders. He also claimed that 'stuff comes and goes' from the facility, without identifying it as the feature Waring described.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has maintained that it has found no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity or technology.