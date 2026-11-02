Megyn Kelly has defended Elon Musk and criticised his opponents after he shared details on X about Neuralink's Blindsight, an experimental brain implant intended to restore perception in people with blindness.

'This is the man the Left regularly tries to villainise and wants thrown in jail,' Kelly wrote, as she did not identify individuals.

Her post did not explain whom she meant by 'the Left'. The statement is her opinion, not evidence of a coordinated effort or prosecution.

On 30 October 2026, Musk described Blindsight as Neuralink's second product, following Telepathy. The company is developing both as brain-computer interface technologies. Neither is an established, generally available treatment.

Musk and Kelly posted on X. Neuralink's website outlines the proposed visual prosthesis and confirms it received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

While Musk claimed the apparatus could eventually enable individuals born blind to perceive their physical surroundings, medical authorities caution that the hardware is an early investigational prosthesis rather than a clinically proven cure.

Neuralink has not announced a confirmed date to begin human clinical trials of visual prostheses in the United States.

What Musk Says Neuralink Blindsight Could Do

'Our second product is called Blindsight and it will, as the name suggests, enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see,' Musk wrote. 'It is ready from an engineering standpoint. Just waiting on regulatory approval.'

Those are Musk's expectations, not a demonstrated medical outcome. Neuralink has not announced that Blindsight has restored sight in human participants. Its website invites people to register for updates about future US clinical trials.

Musk described Telepathy as a system for communicating with computers or people through thought. He said its output bandwidth would exceed the fastest human speech or typing, but gave no precise timetable.

The technologies have different aims. Telepathy is intended to enable users to control digital devices via neural activity. Blindsight is being developed to generate visual perception by stimulating brain areas responsible for vision.

How Blindsight Is Designed to Work, and What FDA Status Means

Neuralink says normal vision begins when the retina converts light into electrical signals. The brain processes those signals to create visual perception. Injury or disease affecting the eyes or optic nerves can disrupt this pathway and cause vision loss.

The proposed system bypasses that pathway. A video camera captures images and transmits information wirelessly to an implant, which stimulates brain regions associated with visual function. This is Neuralink's intended approach, not proof that users can see through the device.

Neuralink announced on 17 September 2024 that Blindsight had received Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. The designation supports development of devices addressing serious conditions and prioritised review of future submissions.

It is not FDA approval or clearance for general use. Designated devices must still meet FDA safety and effectiveness standards before marketing authorisation. Designation alone does not establish that Blindsight works.

Neuralink's patient registry invites people to receive information about future US clinical trials for visual prostheses. The company has not provided a confirmed launch date.

For people living with blindness, the central question is whether clinical testing can establish that Blindsight is safe and provides useful visual perception. Until trial results and regulatory decisions are available, Musk's announcement remains an ambition, not proof of a working treatment.