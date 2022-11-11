Fernando Alonso has compared his own Formula 1 comeback against those of racing legends Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen. The Spaniard walked away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season, only to return in 2021 with the Alpine Racing Team formerly known as Renault F1.

The two-time world champion labelled F1 "predictable" when he left in 2018, but returned in 2021 hoping that the new regulations will bring the field closer and end Mercedes' era of dominance. Red Bull has successfully broken the Mercedes streak, and there are more than two teams fighting at the front with a closer battle in the midfield.

Alonso has been impressive in his Alpine, and has proven that he still has the speed to compete with the best. The Spaniard revealed that it was his biggest concern when he made his comeback. He used former world champions Schumacher and Raikkonen as examples to describe his fears about being uncompetitive.

Schumacher, a seven-time F1 champion, retired from the sport in 2006 before returning for a three-year stint with Mercedes in 2010. He was unable to reach the heights that took him to multiple world titles, managing just a single podium appearance for the Silver Arrows.

Raikkonen, on the other hand won the World Championship in 2007 then quit F1 at the end of the 2009 season after being replaced by Alonso at Ferrari. The Finn spent two years in the World Rally Championship before returning to F1 in 2012. He drove largely uncompetitive years with Lotus, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo until his retirement in 2021.

"I returned to the sport without knowing how competitive I would be," Alonso said, as quoted on Crash. "I remember Michael, who maybe didn't come back one hundred percent, and Kimi Raikkonen wasn't entirely motivated in the last two or three years."

"I couldn't say for sure if I would be fast enough to get back to the highest level, but I'm happy with these two years."

Alonso has severed ties with Alpine after two seasons, and has jumped ship to the French manufacturers' midfield rivals Aston Martin Racing. The Spaniard has made no secret of his desire to be fighting for race wins before he calls time on his career, and has already begun putting pressure on his new team to deliver.

"This year is what it is, nobody at Aston Martin is looking much at the results. It's good to see improvements, but Aston Martin is not here to finish fourth, fifth or sixth in the constructors' championship, it's here to win the world championship and that's what we'll try to do in 2023 and 2024."