Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc reportedly dumped long-term girlfriend Giada Gianni in order to concentrate on his racing career. The news broke shortly after the Russian Grand Prix, which saw Leclerc securing 3rd place and his 6th pole position of the season.The couple had been together for over four years.

The split was reportedly announced by Gianni herself. On an Instagram Live video that has since disappeared, the Italian beauty reportedly said, "Charles left me. He wants to devote himself only to Ferrari."

The video would have been available to be seen by over sixty thousand followers on her Instagram account. Upon closer inspection, Leclerc is no longer visible in any of Gianni's posts on the social media platform. However, there are still several photos where she could be seen around the Formula One paddock. Notably, the last photo that is F1-related was taken back in Hockenheim.

It is unclear if the split was amicable. If the reports by The Sun are true, Leclerc is now fully devoted to securing a world championship with Ferrari. Unfortunately, it may be too late for that to happen this season. Unfavourable circumstances prevented Leclerc to secure a victory in Russia, despite starting from a 4th consecutive pole position.

The extra motivation to focus on his career may have stemmed from the Monaco-born driver's recent surge in form. Since the summer break, he has secured 4 consecutive pole positions and two race victories in Belgium and Monza. He also finished in the podium in both the Singapore and Russian Grands Prix.

The recent success might have lit a fire under the young driver. He has been consistently out-qualifying veteran teammate Sebastian Vettel, which has caused a lot of tension in the Ferrari camp. For the second race in a row, the Ferrari team radio has been on fire due to complaints from both drivers about the way the team is supporting them (or not).

The life of an elite athlete is full of pressure and in the case of Leclerc, it appears that he has left no room in his life for a solid commitment other than the one that he has to his team.