Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso was involved in a road cycling accident in Switzerland on Thursday, February 11. According to a statement shared by the team, the double world champion is "conscious and well in himself," which comes as a big relief for F1 fans. He will undergo further medical examinations on Friday.

Alonso had been preparing for his Formula 1 comeback after taking a two-year hiatus from the sport. As part of his training, he had been cycling using a road bike in Switzerland before being struck by a car. He was taken to hospital and the statement confirming that he is conscious was released shortly after.

More details are expected to come in on Friday after the conclusion of his tests. It is unclear how severe his injuries are, and if he has a chance of recovering in time for the 2021 season opener.

The first race of the season will be the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled on the weekend of March 12-14. That leaves Alonso only a full month to recover and train for the opening race. If he is unable to recover quickly, the Alpine team will have to call up a temporary replacement.

The Bahrain GP would potentially be Alonso's first drive in a Formula 1 race since announcing his retirement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2018. He last drove for the McLaren Team, which did not provide him much success.

His return to the now-rebranded Alpine Team marks a reunion with the Renault F1 team that gave him his two world championship titles back in 2005 and 2006.