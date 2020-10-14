Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has gotten back behind the wheel of an F1 car during Tuesday's test session in Barcelona. The Spaniard drove Renault's 2020 car, which has given him a preview of what to expect when he comes back to active competition next season.

It has been announced that the former world champion will be making a comeback with the team that gave him two world championship titles back in 2005 and 2006. Alonso has since driven for Scuderia Ferrari and later for McLaren before announcing his retirement two years ago.

He endured some tough years in the sport before calling it quits. On Tuesday, Alonso spoke up about rediscovering his love for F1 after driving the car again. "Even if it's only for 100 kilometres, they have helped me to enjoy Formula 1 again. I'm happy to be with the team that was my family for so many years. It felt amazing to be able to drive these cars after two years and feel the speed again," he told Marca.

Despite participating in various motorsports including the LeMans 24 hour race and the Indianapolis 500 during his time away from F1, Alonso admits that it will take him some time to get back to competitive F1 form.

"How everything comes so fast, corner after corner, the performance under breaking and all the things a Formula 1 car has to offer. To feel it once again felt nice. The car is outperforming me at the moment because I cannot extract the maximum because getting back to F1 speed is not so easy, but I was improving lap after lap," he said.

The Spaniard also revealed that as early as now, he is privy to the team's telemetry and private discussions during race weekends. He knows exactly what's happening and it will be a seamless transition when he returns to the cockpit next season.

Incidentally, he also congratulated the team for getting on the podium during last weekend's Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburgring. "Results have improved and the podiums are deserved for the hard work that has been done," he said.

Ironically, He will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo next year, the man who made it to the podium. It remains to be seen if the Renault-Alonso partnership will prove to be as fruitful as it was 15 years ago.