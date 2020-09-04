Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton thinks that the only way for any team to stand a chance in this season's championship is if both drivers are fighting against him and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas. He singled out the Red Bull team, wherein he says that Max Verstappen is launching a challenge alone, without much help from teammate Alex Albon.

Hamilton believes that Verstappen lacks support from his teammate in his bid to challenge the Mercedes drivers for the championship. Verstappen is the only driver that has taken the top spot in the podium this season who is not wearing the Mercedes overalls. The rest of the races were won by Hamilton, with Bottas taking one victory.

Verstappen has also been consistently on the podium, often standing alongside both Mercedes drivers. Meanwhile, his Red Bull teammate Albon has consistently been qualifying several places behind. As a result, Albon has had to claw through the field instead of supporting his teammate up front.

"They've got a very, very strong car, and Max is doing a great job with it. Unfortunately, both drivers aren't there like me and Valtteri [Bottas] are there and that makes it harder for them," said Hamilton in an interview after the Belgian Grand Prix. He and Bottas took the customary 1-2 with Verstappen right behind them. Meanwhile, Albon finished sixth behind the Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

However, Albon's performance can't entirely be blamed on skills. Red Bull has admitted that they are actually giving their drivers different cars. In a report by Formula World, it was revealed that as Red Bull struggles to update their car as the season goes on, they have not been able to give Albon the same updates as Verstappen, hence the gap in performance.

Meanwhile, fans are slamming Hamilton for throwing shade at Albon. After his comment about Verstappen driving alone was publicised, Twitter erupted with reactions:

Regardless of what Hamilton thinks, Albon is definitely facing a lot of pressure to match his teammate's performance. It remains to be seen how he will hold up for the rest of the season.