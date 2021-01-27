The entire F1 community is waiting with bated breath for the confirmation of Lewis Hamilton's contract extension with Mercedes. However, there has been a significant delay and former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has revealed that he knows what is causing the standoff between the two parties.

According to Jordan, Hamilton is asking for a stake in the TV revenue that F1 pays Mercedes each year. "I believe Lewis is looking for 10 percent of the team's television money and it is hard to understand why he would not be worth that," he said.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Jordan pointed out that the presence of the seven-time world champion behind the wheel of the Mercedes brings a lot of economic benefits for the team. Apart from the obvious income from winning the world championship, Jordan thinks that the revenue from sponsors would be significantly less without Hamilton.

"It is kind of complicated because Ineos, I believe, have bought into Mercedes because of the wealth of value that Lewis brings to that."

While Ineos knows that Hamilton will not be in the team forever, his presence would have been a big pull when they decided to invest in the team. Other sponsors such as Tommy Hilfiger are also believed to be supporting the team largely because of Hamilton.

Therefore, Jordan thinks that Hamilton will now be asking the question, "Am I being compensated for bringing in sponsors? Am I being compensated for the arrival of Ineos? 'Am I being compensated for the increased television income you are getting as the constructors' champion in the form of TV money?'"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted earlier this week that he and Lewis are still throwing "curveballs" at their lawyers. For the first time, he also admitted that there have been arguments over zoom. This is the first indication that the process has not entirely been smooth, despite both parties expressing their desire to continue working together.