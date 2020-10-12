Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton made history at the Nurburgring in Germany on Sunday. He sped to victory at the Eifel Grand Prix and has now equalled F1 legend Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Grand Prix victories.

Schumacher's all-time record will likely be surpassed by Hamilton this season, judging by his sheer dominance so far. While there are futile challenges from his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, Hamilton is always the top contender every race weekend.

Speaking of Bottas, the Finn took pole position on Saturday, and looked like he had major plans to rain on his teammate's parade. However, Bottas was not able to delay Hamilton's record-equalling victory after he was forced to retire from the race due to a failure in his hybrid system. He now sits 69 points behind Hamilton in the championship race. With such a massive lead in the driver's championship, it looks almost certain that Hamilton will also tie Schumacher's haul of seven world championship titles.

Verstappen came in at second place, still the most competitive driver on the grid behind the two Mercedes. Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo managed to get on the podium for the first time this season, and it was also the team's first podium since 2016. However, fans were disappointed when he forgot to do a "shoey." While still with Red Bull, Ricciardo started the tradition of drinking champagne from his shoe whenever he made it to the podium.

Meanwhile, it was a bittersweet moment for Mick Schumacher, who was on the track to witness his father's record get smashed by the Briton. After the race, he presented Hamilton with a helmet to commemorate the historic feat. Incidentally, Mick was supposed to have his first official run on Friday's Free Practice session behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo. Unfortunately, due to the heavy rain and low visibility, the session had to be cancelled.