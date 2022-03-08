Christian Horner has slammed Mercedes for their "bullying" behaviour towards Michael Masi in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season. The Red Bull Racing team principal accepts that the Australian made mistakes over the course of the 2021 campaign, but feels the pressure from Toto Wolff and his Silver Arrows team compromised Masi's safety.

Max Verstappen has already criticised the FIA for the manner in which Masi was sacked, but Lewis Hamilton insists it was the right move. Horner feels it was not handled in the right way, and moreover, believes Mercedes should not have singled Masi out for all the blame, which saw the Australian face death threats and a barrage of online abuse.

"Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong," Horner told BBC Sport. "That's tantamount to bullying. It's passively aggressive."

"We were on the receiving end of many of Michael's errors. But he is in a high-pressure role in a high-pressure sport," he added. "But what is unforgivable is the trolling, the abuse online, the death threats that he and his family had. That absolutely cannot be condoned in any way."

"That's why I spoke up for Michael because I felt that he had not had any support. He had not had any backing. That he'd been hung out to dry and that there was this a concerted campaign that was very passive-aggressively focused against him. I will always stand up for someone who is being bullied. Bullying is not acceptable."

Mercedes were adamant that the FIA take action after Hamilton, according to them, was robbed of a record-breaking eighth world title. The reigning Constructors' champions only decided against pursuing the matter further after the governing body promised an inquiry into the controversial Abu Dhabi GP ending.

Masi was eventually sacked from his role as the FIA race director. The Australian's role will now be shared by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas with assistance from Herbie Blash as the permanent senior advisor and a Virtual Race Control room.