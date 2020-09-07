Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly took the victory in last Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at the Monza circuit. In what is hands down the most exciting race of the season so far, the Frenchman stirred things up not just on the podium but in the paddock as well. Everyone is buzzing about another driver switch with Red Bull Racing which could hand Gasly the seat he lost last season to Alex Albon.

It may be remembered that after 12 races with Red Bull last season, Gasly was unceremoniously demoted to AlphaTauri and Albon was promoted to the Red Bull seat. However, things look very different this season. Gasly now has his maiden Formula One trophy, thanks to a topsy turvy race and a brilliant drive on the AlphaTauri. Meanwhile, Albon has been struggling to keep pace with teammate Max Verstappen all season.

Because of these circumstances, talks about another possible switch has been gaining traction. However, according to Planet F1, former F1 driver turned pundit Jolyon Palmer thinks that making such a move will only embarrass Red Bull.

"But just don't rush it. Driver changes mid-season are a risky business. They have worked for Red Bull with Max Verstappen but they don't need to be messing around with this right now," he said.

Despite calling for a delay in the switch, Palmer definitely thinks that Gasly will end up reclaiming his Red Bull seat. "It's a short season. There is not all that long to go, just see it out. I don't think Albon will be at Red Bull next year," he concluded.

Albon has been under a lot of pressure this year, after failing to keep up with Verstappen. The Dutchman had consistently been challenging the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Meanwhile, Albon has been wading through the mid-field, finishing in what many believe to be his rightful fourth place only once so far.

The F1 silly season seems to be taking place right from the opening Grand Prix in 2020, with Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel announcing their split. It remains to be seen what agreement Christian Horner and Helmut Marko will shake hands on in the coming months.