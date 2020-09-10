Sebastian Vettel will officially be an Aston Martin driver starting next year. Speculations around the German's 2021 seat started even before the first race of the 2020 season, after it was revealed that the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team did not offer him an extension to his contract.

Vettel has been linked to BWT Racing Point for several weeks but it is believed that the announcement was delayed after current driver Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19. Racing Point will be renamed Aston Martin next season, with the 4-time World Champion driving alongside Lance Stroll.

CONFIRMED: Four-time @F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel signs up for 2021 and beyond



#F1 — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) September 10, 2020

It was revealed earlier this year that Ferrari had secured the services of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz beginning next season. The Spaniard will be partnering with Charles Leclerc, who had massive success with the team in 2019. The move to drop Vettel was met with mixed reactions in the F1 community, with numerous Vettel fans sitting at the edge of their seats awaiting any news about his fate. With Ferrari having a disastrous season, a move to Aston Martin may actually be seen as a blessing in disguise.

Perez announced that he will be leaving Racing Point at the end of the season just a day before Vettel's contract was confirmed. In his statement, he admitted that he was hurt by the team's decision to let him go.

Tengo algo que anunciarles...

¡Gracias por su apoyo todo este tiempo!



I have something to announce to you...

Thank you for your support all these years!
#NeverGiveUp — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) September 9, 2020

"It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times; we managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my teammates," he said.

It may be remembered that before billionaire Lawrence Stroll swooped in to buy the Force India Team, they were in danger of being dissolved thanks to the financial and legal troubles of former owner Vijay Mallya. It was Perez who found a way to bring in sponsors and keep the team going.

Next season, Stroll's son, Lance, who has been driving alongside Perez, will likely stay on to drive alongside Vettel. After securing a podium finish in last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the younger Stroll will be eager to prove to everyone that he deserves a seat beside an illustrious multiple world champion.