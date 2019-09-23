The 2019 Singapore Grand Prix turned out to be controversial for Team Scuderia Ferrari. Ferrari's team management decided to pit pole sitter Charles Leclerc later than his teammate Sebastian Vettel. The 'undercut' eventually proved expensive for Leclerc, who was leapfrogged by Vettel. The strategy helped Vettel put hands on his season's first trophy while also resulting in a disgruntled teammate.

Ferrari thought Leclerc would still be able to maintain the lead and third-placed Vettel could undercut Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who was in second position behind Leclerc. However, the undercut worked so well that Vettel came out in front of everyone.

In a way, it was a strategic blunder that restricted the wonder boy from Monaco from registering his third consecutive Grand Prix win this season. Leclerc seemed to be unhappy with the results and expressed his discomfort on the team radio on multiple occasions. He also demanded an explanation from the team management.

The last time Vettel was on top of the victory podium was back on September 26, 2018, when the German won the Belgian Grand Prix. Since his Belgian GP victory a year ago, Vettel's errors on the racing track were more visible compared to his driving skills and speed. However, the former Formula One World champion overcame his errors and finally won a GP.

When asked whether he feels like answering his critics, Vettel disclosed, "Maybe less satisfying than you think. It wasn't like we were lacking speed or anything. Recently, I think there was nothing wrong in general. Things weren't maybe falling in place, plus obviously, I messed up in the race in Monza, that's my mistake."

Before his latest win, Vettel's position as Ferrari's Number One driver seemed to have been threatened by the meteoric rise of his colleague, Charles Leclerc. In fact, some of the F1 pundits also started asking questions about the German's future as an F1 driver. In the past, Vettel has tasted success on the race track, which he badly wanted to replicate at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Eventually, he did manage to clinch the title. However, things are not going according to plan.

Certain racing pundits are claiming that the wrong Ferrari driver won at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. In a track like Singapore, it's virtually impossible to overtake the cars that are closely matched.

According to BBC, Leclerc should have been the winner after being successful in maintaining the lead right from the race's start. But at the end of the day, it's Team Ferrari that clinched the title. Therefore, hopefully, there won't be any fireworks in the dressing room.