The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend was full of drama all the way until Monday. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was booed by fans throughout the weekend, while his championship rival Max Verstappen had his Red Bull "taken out" in the opening lap for the second race in a row. Meanwhile, amid all the drama, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon claimed his maiden victory while Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel was stripped of his second-place finish.

Hamilton earned the disapproval of the live audience at the Hungaroring in Budapest on Saturday, after he visibly slowed down on his final outlap during qualifying. This prevented the Red Bull of Sergio Perez from making it to the line to do a final flying lap.

The boos echoed on until Sunday, even after Hamilton managed to work his way back up to third place at the end of a gruelling race. While he started on pole, the Mercedes driver ended up at the back of the grid after he was the only driver who lined up on the track for the restart following a massive shunt in lap 1. Everyone else dove back into the pits to change tyres after the formation lap, and Hamilton had to do the standing start on his own. He then had to go back into the pits after everyone else started racing.

Speaking of the first lap shunt, Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas torpedoed into the back of Lando Norris' McLaren, which in turn slammed into the side of Max Verstappen's Red Bull. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was also caught in the melee, resulting in his retirement alongside Norris and Bottas.

Verstappen had massive damage on his car, but while he was able to return to racing, he lost a lot of pace after losing large chunks of his bodywork. The race was red-flagged, and the restart was when Hamilton was left all by his lonesome on the grid.

The resulting pit stop chaos allowed Ocon to find himself in front, but Hamilton quickly charged back up the order. However, some brilliant defending from Ocon's Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso prevented Hamilton from getting close enough to fight for the victory in the final laps.

Hamilton only managed to get behind Sebastian Vettel, who has now been disqualified after race stewards were unable to extract a sufficient amount of fuel from his car after the race.

It was a dream come true for Ocon, but all eyes are on the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen. The Mercedes driver has now reclaimed the championship lead from Verstappen, and will be 8 points ahead of the Dutchman going into the summer break.