FA Cup defending champions Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the competition this season.

Manchester United defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 on Monday and face off against either League Two Newport County or National League side Eastleigh in the fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup, with the ties set to be held across the weekend of Jan. 27 and 28.

Third Round results

Liverpool FC clinched a 2-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in their third-round clash at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Reds are without their key forward Mohamed Salah and defensive midfielder Wataru Endo due to their respective international duties. The Jurgen Klopp side will next take on either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers in the fourth round.

Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the ongoing season of FA Cup, are set to visit Ipswich of the Championship. George Elokobi's Maidstone, who play in the sixth-tier National League South, defeated League One Stevenage 1-0 on Saturday.

Liverpool's victory in London on Saturday was followed by Manchester City thrashing Huddersfield 5-0, which also saw the return of midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. The match at the Etihad Stadium was de Bruyne's first appearance since injuring his hamstring in the opening Premier League game of the season nearly five months ago.

Man City welcome back Kevin de Bruyne

Chants of "oh Kevin de Bruyne" rang out across the stadium before the Belgium playmaker was given a standing ovation as he came onto the field in the 57th minute.

Since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, de Bruyne has been one of the most influential players at Manchester City and the reception that he received on Saturday was just the testimony to it.

"Kevin must know how much the people love him. He's incredible. Kevin, until he decides to leave or retires, will forever be one of the most beloved players. We are really pleased for him," City boss Pep Guardiola said after the game.

The Belgium international took little time to settle down as he assisted City's final two goals in their 5-0 victory in the third round of the FA Cup.

De Bruyne's return is a certain boost for City, who are currently placed third in the Premier League table and are five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Even though Spurs, placed fifth in the league table, trail City by a point, they have beaten Guardiola's side on all five of their visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is the venue for their FA Cup fourth-round meeting.

Moreover, the game between Spurs and City is also one of the four guaranteed all-Premier League ties, with Fulham hosting Newcastle United, Brighton travelling to Sheffield United and Chelsea coming face to face with Premier League's second-placed side Aston Villa.

There could be two more such all-Premier League fixtures - West Ham will host Nottingham Forest if both win their third-round replays, while Luton Town will travel to Crystal Palace or Everton if they defeat Bolton.

Last season, Guardiola's City defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the final at Wembley to clinch their seventh FA Cup title.

FA Cup fourth-round draw:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Fulham v Newcastle United

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion