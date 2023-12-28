Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has equalled the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in a Premier League record. Silva scored and assisted a goal in Manchester City's 3-1 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

City forward Phil Foden cancelled out Jack Harrison's first half opener for the Goodison Park side soon after the second half kickstarted in Merseyside. It was Silva who set up the goal, with Foden scoring from a long-range to bring City level on points in the 53rd minute.

It was Silva's 37th assist for Manchester City in the Premier League and with that, he equalled former Manchester United star Ronaldo's record.

Bernardo Silva now has the same amount of Premier League assists as Cristiano Ronaldo (37) 🤯



Ten minutes after Foden netted the equaliser for the Premier League champions, Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez put them into the lead by scoring from the spot. Silva himself then found the back of the net with a stunning finish in the 86th minute to seal the victory for Manchester City.

In the 2023-24 season, Silva has scored five goals and provided four assists for Manchester City in 15 Premier League appearances. Overall, the former AS Monaco midfielder has six goals to his name in 23 matches for City in all competitions.

Silva was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia along with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona during the 2023 summer window. But the Portuguese footballer decided to stay in the Premier League. He later signed a new contract with the European champions that will keep him at the club until 2026.

After dropping points three times in their previous four outings in the league, Manchester City were thrilled with their latest victory. Head Coach Pep Guardiola described the win as "a massive win" that brought them back into the top four of the English top flight.

"It was a massive win for us after where we came back from Saudi Arabia as world champions. We were really pleased with how we reacted and it proved again how special this group of players is and the mentality that we have in our bones," said Guardiola in a post-match interview.

City lifted their fifth trophy in 2023 with victory at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The Etihad Stadium side is aiming to become the first side to win the Premier League title for four seasons in a row but are currently behind in the race.

With 37 points, Guardiola's City are currently placed fourth in the Premier League table. They are five points behind leaders Liverpool FC, but City have a game in hand.